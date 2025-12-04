Cancer surgeon with 22 years experience shares 3 warning signs of lung cancer: ‘Even non-smokers are also not risk-free’

If you’ve had a cough that’s lingered for weeks and seems to be getting worse, it’s time to stop relying on cough syrups and see a doctor without delay. Persistent symptoms like these can sometimes point to something far more serious - including lung cancer. To help you recognise when a cough is more than “just a cough”, here are the red flag signs you should never ignore. Persistent cough can be a sign of lung cancer.(Pexel)

Dr Tarang Krishna, a cancer surgeon specialising in cancer immunotherapy, and managing director at Cancer Healer Centre, with over 22 years of experience, has shared three red flag signs of lung cancer that must not be ignored. In an Instagram video posted on December 3, the surgeon highlights, “Lung cancer is one of the deadliest cancers. But it is often detected at a late stage. If you catch it in time, you can treat it that much sooner.”

Non-smokers are not safe

According to Dr n, lung cancer does not discriminate between smokers and non-smokers. He explains, “If you don't smoke and you think you cannot get lung cancer, then perhaps this might be your mistake. Smokers must definitely stay alert, but non-smokers are also not risk-free. Air pollution and passive smoking are the biggest trigger points for lung cancer.”

Warning signs

The cancer surgeon flags the following as red flag signs of lung cancer, and highlights the importance of recognising them and seeking prompt medical attention.

Persistent cough

Dr Krishna highlights that persistent cough that refuses to subside for weeks is one of the major signs of lung cancers. He explains, “If you have been coughing continuously for two or three weeks, and especially if it is worsening over time, then it is very important to see a doctor.”

Blood in cough

According to the surgeon, coughing up blood is another classic sign of lung cancer and warrants immediate medical intervention. He highlights, “If even a little blood is coming with the cough, it is a major red flag.”

Shortness of breath and chest pain

Experiencing chest pain or breathlessness while performing routine activities can be a symptom of lung cancer. Dr Krishna emphasises, “If you are experiencing shortness of breath or tightness or pain in the chest while performing normal routine activities. Please do not ignore this. Go and consult a doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.