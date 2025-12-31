Fitness coach shares 'why young Malaysians are losing their kidneys'; some as young as 40

Rising cases of kidney problems are being reported among young adults in Malaysia, with lifestyle factors, poor diet, and lack of exercise being key contributors. Alarmingly, some individuals are facing serious kidney issues as early as 40. Young Malaysians face rising kidney issues due to poor lifestyle choices.(Shutterstock)

A cross‑sectional study published in April 2025 in the Environment‑Behaviour Proceedings Journal assessed public awareness of chronic kidney disease (CKD) among 1,391 adults in two Malaysian states and found that overall knowledge remains low despite CKD’s high prevalence in the country.

Milo Yap, body transformation coach and fitness trainer, shares in his December 4 Instagram post insights on why this trend is affecting younger populations and what can be done to protect kidney health. (Also read: Milind Soman does pull-ups, runs outdoors even in freezing -2°C weather, gives fans major fitness inspiration at 60 )

“Three times a week. Four hours each time. For the rest of his life. That’s dialysis,” warns Milo Yap, highlighting the harsh reality faced by many young Malaysians. “He’s 40. His kidneys failed. ‘But he’s so young,’ everyone said. Kidney disease doesn’t care about age anymore.”

Yap explains that lifestyle factors, untreated conditions, and certain habits are contributing to a rise in kidney failure among younger adults. Here’s what he points out:

1. Uncontrolled diabetes

“High blood sugar directly damages your kidneys,” says Milo. “Many are pre-diabetic for years without knowing it, then diabetic, and by the time symptoms appear, their kidneys are 80 per cent destroyed. Diabetes is the number one cause of kidney failure.”

2. High blood pressure

“You may feel fine and never check your blood pressure,” he continues. “But high blood pressure silently damages the tiny blood vessels in your kidneys until they stop working.”

3. Painkiller overuse

“Many take NSAIDs like Panadol or Ibuprofen for headaches, body aches, or even hangovers, thinking it’s harmless,” Yap warns. “Over time, these destroy your kidneys.”

4. Energy drinks and unregulated supplements

“Pre-workout mixes, energy drinks, and health supplements often contain substances that harm your kidneys,” he adds. “You may think you’re getting healthy, but you’re poisoning yourself.”

5. Dehydration and high-protein diets

“Skipping plain water while relying on coffee, tea, or high-protein diets stresses the kidneys,” Milo explains. “This can lead to stones, damage, and ultimately failure.”

Warning signs

Yap lists the key signals that kidney function may be declining:

Foamy urine (protein leakage)

Swollen feet or ankles

Persistent fatigue

Poor appetite or nausea

Frequent nighttime urination

“If you notice two or more of these signs, get your kidney function tested immediately,” he advises.

“Kidney failure means dialysis three times a week, or a transplant if you’re lucky,” Milo says. “It comes with lifetime medication, massive costs, and a shortened lifespan and most cases are preventable.”

What you can do

Milo recommends:

Regular kidney function tests (creatinine, eGFR, urine protein)

Controlling blood sugar and blood pressure

Avoiding regular painkiller use

Drinking 2–3 litres of plain water daily

Steering clear of unregulated supplements

“Your kidneys filter 200 litres of blood every day,” he concludes. “When they fail, your body poisons itself. Don’t let it get there.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.