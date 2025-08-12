Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls ‘home cooked food' best for weight loss; shares 5 signs of poor diet

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 01:23 pm IST

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 5 clear signs your diet is unsustainable, from protein overload to skipping festive treats.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with actors like Kareena Kapoor, is quite active on social media and regularly shares practical health and wellness tips with her Instagram followers. In her August 11 post, she listed 5 signs that your diet might be totally unsustainable. Let's take a look.

Rujuta Diwekar highlights 5 signs of an unsustainable diet for your well-being.
1. Protein overload

Your diet is dominated by a single nutrient. In 2025, chances are, it's protein. Without realising, you end up creating an imbalance on your plate and in your gut.

2. No spice, no fun

You've given up your daily dose of condiments, and now you find yourself craving something salty, spicy, or sweet every night.

3. Portion panic

You worry you're eating too much, so you start cutting back on roti, that spoonful of rice, and more. You want to lose weight, but instead, you seem to lose your confidence and clarity.

4. Festivals feel like cheating

You start thinking modak on Ganpati, sheer korma on Eid, or cake on Christmas counts as "cheating." Festivals, friends, and family begin losing their charm, and slowly, you feel lonely.

5. Gut health overload

Your kitchen cabinet now has a probiotic drink, a prebiotic supplement, and some digestive concoction. You can't remember the last time your stomach felt completely clear, there's always some discomfort lingering.

"Food is culture, community, and cuisine. It's a wholesome way to live. Home-cooked food is the easiest, most economical, and most effective way to lose weight, without making it the primary purpose of your life," advises Rujuta.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

