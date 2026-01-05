Cardiologist reveals if strength training 3 times a week is better or 10K steps: ‘Real benefits of walking occur at…’

When it comes to healthy living, regular physical activity, especially through exercise, is often credited as one of the most important steps. There are several types of exercise that you can incorporate into your daily routine, including strength training, walking, running, swimming, yoga, stretching, Pilates, and others. However, people often focus more on weight training and walking 10k steps every day. Your age, recovery capacity, stress load, sleep quality, metabolic health, and injury history all matter when deciding how your body should move. (Unsplash)

But which is better: strength training or taking 10k steps daily? In a January 3 Instagram post, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based cardiologist with over 20 years of experience and a certified practitioner of functional medicine, elaborated which of the two is better.

Strength training vs 10,000 steps

Comparing strength training three times a week and walking 10,000 steps per day, the cardiologist stated that he prefers doing strength training three times a week, as he believes it's beneficial for the body.

Interestingly, he also pointed out that although many prefer walking 10k steps daily, the real health benefits of walking actually occur at 7,500 steps, not 10,000 steps. He suggested, “If you wanted to do that now [walk 10k steps], I guess you have a reprieve of 2,500 steps that you don't have to take.”

Which is better: strength training or walking 10,000 steps a day?

According to the cardiologist, people often ask him which is better — strength training three times a week or walking 10,000 steps a day — but the better question is: better for whom?

He explained, “Biology isn’t one-size-fits-all. Your age, recovery capacity, stress load, sleep quality, metabolic health, and injury history all matter when deciding how your body should move.”

For some individuals, the cardiologist highlighted, resistance training is crucial for maintaining bone density, building muscle mass, and promoting metabolic health. However, he noted, “For others, consistent daily movement is what restores energy, reduces inflammation, and supports longevity. The goal is to choose the form of movement your body can recover from, benefit from, and sustain long-term.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.