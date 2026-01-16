Longevity doctor says not protein, but this overlooked ‘nutrient’ plays a bigger role in ageing well: ‘Get 30-40g daily’

Explaining why fibre plays such a crucial role, the doctor highlights the connection between gut health and overall well-being. “Here’s the secret, your gut microbes eat what you don’t digest,” he explains. These microbes convert fibre into powerful compounds that protect the body. “They turn fibre into short-chain fatty acids, which act as your body’s natural anti-inflammatory molecules,” Dr Vass says, adding that chronic inflammation is closely linked to ageing and disease.

According to Dr Vass, fibre may be the most underappreciated macro when it comes to long-term health and ageing well. “Everyone’s chasing protein , but the next big longevity macro is fibre. And fibre might be the most underappreciated longevity nutrient that you’re missing daily,” Dr Vass says.

From gym-goers to busy professionals, protein-heavy meals have long been hailed as the ultimate health fuel. However, nutrition science is evolving, and fibre is emerging as the new hero. Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a physician and longevity doctor, MD trained at Cornell, explains in his January 12 Instagram post why high-fibre diets are gaining popularity and how they benefit the body in multiple ways. (Also read: Eye doctor explains how 90% of people miss early signs of this ‘silent eye disease’ that can cause permanent vision loss )

Benefits of fibre diet Despite its importance, fibre intake remains shockingly low. “Most people barely hit half of what they actually need,” he notes. To support longevity, Dr Vass recommends aiming higher. “Try to get 30 to 40 grams of fibre a day from foods like beans, vegetables, chia seeds, and oats,” he says. He also stresses the importance of variety: “When you can, add colour and variety, because different fibres feed different microbes.”

The benefits, he says, can show up faster than expected. “Within a couple of weeks, people often notice steadier energy, better digestion, and sharper focus,” Dr Vass explains. Summing it up, he adds, “It’s not trendy, it’s foundational. Protein builds muscle, but fibre builds longevity.”

