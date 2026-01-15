Eye doctor explains how 90% of people miss early signs of this ‘silent eye disease’ that can cause permanent vision loss

A March 2023 study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology highlights key challenges in glaucoma care, including low awareness and underdiagnosis, noting that in India, an estimated 90% of people with glaucoma remain undiagnosed. This underscores the urgent need for early detection and improved screening strategies.”

“Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain,” explains Dr Pooja. “This damage is most commonly linked to increased eye pressure, though glaucoma can also occur even when pressure is normal. Vision loss usually begins at the periphery, while central vision remains intact until the later stages. This means patients can continue reading, driving, and performing daily tasks without realising that irreversible damage is occurring.”

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Prabhu, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Padmanabhanagar, shares insights on the importance of early detection and regular eye check-ups. (Also read: Nutritionist warns ‘stop eating wheat roti every day’; shares how bajra, barley, ragi and besan rotis can boost health )

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness in India, yet it remains alarmingly underdiagnosed. Often called the ‘silent thief of sight,’ it can quietly damage vision without causing pain, redness, or early warning signs , meaning many people don’t notice the problem until significant and irreversible damage has already occurred.

Dr Prabhu adds, “By the time symptoms like tunnel vision or severe visual impairment appear, significant optic nerve damage has already taken place. Unlike cataracts, which can be treated surgically, vision loss from glaucoma cannot be reversed, treatment can only prevent further deterioration.”

Who is at risk and how can glaucoma be detected early Certain individuals are at higher risk. “People above 40 years of age, those with a family history of glaucoma, diabetics, individuals with high-power spectacles, long-term steroid users, and anyone who has suffered eye trauma are more vulnerable. However, glaucoma can affect anyone, regardless of age or family history,” Dr Prabhu warns.

Early detection is crucial. “A routine vision test is often not enough. Glaucoma screening involves measuring eye pressure, examining the optic nerve, assessing peripheral vision, and performing specialised scans when necessary,” she explains.

Dr Prabhu advises, “This Glaucoma Awareness Month, don’t wait for symptoms. Regular comprehensive eye examinations can detect glaucoma early and help preserve sight. A simple check-up today could prevent a lifetime of preventable blindness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.