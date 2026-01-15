Edit Profile
    Nutritionist warns ‘stop eating wheat roti every day’; shares how bajra, barley, ragi and besan rotis can boost health

    Eating the same wheat roti daily? Nutritionist Khushi shares best roti for your body type and health goals, from weight loss and PCOS to gut and heart health.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 5:43 PM IST
    By Akanksha Agnihotri
    Rotis are a staple in many Indian households, but not all rotis are created equal. From whole wheat to multigrain and even millet-based options, each type offers unique nutrients and health benefits. To help decode which roti is best for different dietary needs, Khushi Chhabra, clinical nutritionist, shares in her January 14 Instagram post insights on the varieties of rotis and how they can contribute to a balanced and healthy diet. (Also read: Bhopal nutritionist shares simple lifestyle habits that support your heart, brain, gut, and other vital organs )

    Discover the best roti varieties for your health goals and dietary needs. (AI generated image )
    Are you still eating the same wheat roti every single day? Let’s change that! Your choice of atta can actually be a game-changer for your health goals. One size does NOT fit all when it comes to nutrition. Whether you are focusing on weight loss, managing PCOS, controlling diabetes, or just trying to fix your digestion, there is a specific roti that works best for your body type,” Khushi wrote in the caption.

    Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

    1. Barley Roti (Jau)

    Rich in: Soluble fibre, selenium

    Benefits:

    • Helps reduce belly fat
    • Improves insulin response
    • Supports liver and heart health

    Who should take: Prediabetes, fatty liver, and cholesterol issues

    Avoid if: Gluten sensitivity

    2. Ragi Roti (Finger Millet)

    Rich in: Calcium, iron, fibre

    Benefits:

    • Supports weight loss
    • Improves blood sugar control
    • Strengthens bones and joints

    Who should take: Diabetics, Post-menopausal women (bone health), Weight-loss seekers

    Avoid if: Kidney problems, very weak digestion

    3. Multigrain Roti

    Rich in: Fibre, B-vitamins, minerals

    Benefits:

    • Improves digestion and gut balance
    • Supports fat loss
    • Prevents nutrient deficiencies

    Who should take: PCOS, weight-loss goals, general health

    Avoid if: Gluten intolerance

    4. Bajra Roti (Pearl Millet)

    Rich in: Iron, zinc, insoluble fibre

    Benefits:

    • Boosts iron levels
    • Improves energy and stamina
    • Supports weight management

    Who should take: Anaemia, high physical activity, cold weather diets

    Avoid if: Excess body heat, IBS or acidity

    5. Besan Roti

    Rich in: Protein, folate, fibre

    Benefits:

    • Improves insulin sensitivity
    • Supports fat loss
    • Keeps blood sugar stable

    Who should take: Diabetics, PCOS, weight-loss diets

    Avoid if: Severe gas or bloating

    6. Jowar Roti (Sorghum)

    Rich in: Fibre, magnesium, antioxidants

    Benefits:

    • Improves gut health
    • Supports heart health
    • Helps reduce cholesterol levels

    Who should take: People with bloating, high cholesterol, gluten sensitivity

    Avoid if: Poor digestion or slow gut movement

    7. Rice Flour Roti (Akki Roti)

    Rich in: Easily digestible carbohydrates

    Benefits:

    • Gentle on weak digestion
    • Provides quick energy
    • Gluten-free option

    Who should take: Digestive issues, recovery diets

    Avoid if: Diabetes

    8. Soya Roti

    Rich in: Complete protein, isoflavones

    Benefits:

    • Supports muscle building and recovery
    • Helps control hunger cravings
    • Supports hormonal balance

    Who should take: Vegetarians, gym-goers, protein-deficient diets

    Avoid if: Thyroid disorders

    9. Oats Roti

    Rich in: Soluble fibre, protein

    Benefits:

    • Helps reduce belly fat
    • Improves cholesterol levels
    • Stabilises blood sugar spikes

    Who should take: Diabetics, heart health focus, weight-loss seekers

    Avoid if: Sensitive gut or frequent bloating

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

    This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes