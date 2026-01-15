Nutritionist warns ‘stop eating wheat roti every day’; shares how bajra, barley, ragi and besan rotis can boost health

Rotis are a staple in many Indian households, but not all rotis are created equal. From whole wheat to multigrain and even millet-based options, each type offers unique nutrients and health benefits. To help decode which roti is best for different dietary needs, Khushi Chhabra, clinical nutritionist, shares in her January 14 Instagram post insights on the varieties of rotis and how they can contribute to a balanced and healthy diet. (Also read: Bhopal nutritionist shares simple lifestyle habits that support your heart, brain, gut, and other vital organs ) Discover the best roti varieties for your health goals and dietary needs. (AI generated image )

Are you still eating the same wheat roti every single day? Let’s change that! Your choice of atta can actually be a game-changer for your health goals. One size does NOT fit all when it comes to nutrition. Whether you are focusing on weight loss, managing PCOS, controlling diabetes, or just trying to fix your digestion, there is a specific roti that works best for your body type,” Khushi wrote in the caption.

Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

1. Barley Roti (Jau) Rich in: Soluble fibre, selenium

Benefits: Helps reduce belly fat

Improves insulin response

Supports liver and heart health Who should take: Prediabetes, fatty liver, and cholesterol issues

Avoid if: Gluten sensitivity

2. Ragi Roti (Finger Millet) Rich in: Calcium, iron, fibre

Benefits: Supports weight loss

Improves blood sugar control

Strengthens bones and joints Who should take: Diabetics, Post-menopausal women (bone health), Weight-loss seekers

Avoid if: Kidney problems, very weak digestion