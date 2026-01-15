Nutritionist warns ‘stop eating wheat roti every day’; shares how bajra, barley, ragi and besan rotis can boost health
Eating the same wheat roti daily? Nutritionist Khushi shares best roti for your body type and health goals, from weight loss and PCOS to gut and heart health.
Rotis are a staple in many Indian households, but not all rotis are created equal. From whole wheat to multigrain and even millet-based options, each type offers unique nutrients and health benefits. To help decode which roti is best for different dietary needs, Khushi Chhabra, clinical nutritionist, shares in her January 14 Instagram post insights on the varieties of rotis and how they can contribute to a balanced and healthy diet. (Also read: Bhopal nutritionist shares simple lifestyle habits that support your heart, brain, gut, and other vital organs )
Are you still eating the same wheat roti every single day? Let’s change that! Your choice of atta can actually be a game-changer for your health goals. One size does NOT fit all when it comes to nutrition. Whether you are focusing on weight loss, managing PCOS, controlling diabetes, or just trying to fix your digestion, there is a specific roti that works best for your body type,” Khushi wrote in the caption.
Let’s take a look at her recommendations:
1. Barley Roti (Jau)
Rich in: Soluble fibre, selenium
Benefits:
- Helps reduce belly fat
- Improves insulin response
- Supports liver and heart health
Who should take: Prediabetes, fatty liver, and cholesterol issues
Avoid if: Gluten sensitivity
2. Ragi Roti (Finger Millet)
Rich in: Calcium, iron, fibre
Benefits:
- Supports weight loss
- Improves blood sugar control
- Strengthens bones and joints
Who should take: Diabetics, Post-menopausal women (bone health), Weight-loss seekers
Avoid if: Kidney problems, very weak digestion
3. Multigrain Roti
Rich in: Fibre, B-vitamins, minerals
Benefits:
- Improves digestion and gut balance
- Supports fat loss
- Prevents nutrient deficiencies
Who should take: PCOS, weight-loss goals, general health
Avoid if: Gluten intolerance
4. Bajra Roti (Pearl Millet)
Rich in: Iron, zinc, insoluble fibre
Benefits:
- Boosts iron levels
- Improves energy and stamina
- Supports weight management
Who should take: Anaemia, high physical activity, cold weather diets
Avoid if: Excess body heat, IBS or acidity
5. Besan Roti
Rich in: Protein, folate, fibre
Benefits:
- Improves insulin sensitivity
- Supports fat loss
- Keeps blood sugar stable
Who should take: Diabetics, PCOS, weight-loss diets
Avoid if: Severe gas or bloating
6. Jowar Roti (Sorghum)
Rich in: Fibre, magnesium, antioxidants
Benefits:
- Improves gut health
- Supports heart health
- Helps reduce cholesterol levels
Who should take: People with bloating, high cholesterol, gluten sensitivity
Avoid if: Poor digestion or slow gut movement
7. Rice Flour Roti (Akki Roti)
Rich in: Easily digestible carbohydrates
Benefits:
- Gentle on weak digestion
- Provides quick energy
- Gluten-free option
Who should take: Digestive issues, recovery diets
Avoid if: Diabetes
8. Soya Roti
Rich in: Complete protein, isoflavones
Benefits:
- Supports muscle building and recovery
- Helps control hunger cravings
- Supports hormonal balance
Who should take: Vegetarians, gym-goers, protein-deficient diets
Avoid if: Thyroid disorders
9. Oats Roti
Rich in: Soluble fibre, protein
Benefits:
- Helps reduce belly fat
- Improves cholesterol levels
- Stabilises blood sugar spikes
Who should take: Diabetics, heart health focus, weight-loss seekers
Avoid if: Sensitive gut or frequent bloating
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
