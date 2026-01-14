Bhopal nutritionist shares simple lifestyle habits that support your heart, brain, gut, and other vital organs

Our bodies have their own favourites, even if we don’t always realise it. Small, consistent habits like a daily walk or eating fibre-rich foods can make a big difference to organ health, energy, and overall wellness. Simple daily habits can enhance organ health and overall wellness, expert reveals. (Freepik)

Nutritionist and health coach Renu Rakheja, based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, shares in her January 8 Instagram post a simple guide to the routines your heart, bones, gut, brain, and other organs silently love, showing how tiny daily choices can add up to lasting benefits.

“Your body has favourites too,” says Renu. “There are habits your organs silently love, and incorporating them into your daily routine can have a profound impact on your overall health.”

Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

Heart → Daily Walking Regular walking improves circulation, strengthens the heart, and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Bones → Strength Training Weight-bearing and resistance exercises support bone density, helping prevent osteoporosis and maintain skeletal strength.