Bhopal nutritionist shares simple lifestyle habits that support your heart, brain, gut, and other vital organs
Nutritionist Renu Rakheja emphasises that simple habits like a fibre-rich diet and controlled breathing can greatly benefit organ health and overall wellness.
Our bodies have their own favourites, even if we don’t always realise it. Small, consistent habits like a daily walk or eating fibre-rich foods can make a big difference to organ health, energy, and overall wellness.
Nutritionist and health coach Renu Rakheja, based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, shares in her January 8 Instagram post a simple guide to the routines your heart, bones, gut, brain, and other organs silently love, showing how tiny daily choices can add up to lasting benefits. (Also read: Pune cardiologist explains how early blood sugar control can cut heart disease risk by up to 60%: ‘Diabetes worsens…’ )
“Your body has favourites too,” says Renu. “There are habits your organs silently love, and incorporating them into your daily routine can have a profound impact on your overall health.”
Let’s take a look at her recommendations:
Heart → Daily Walking
Regular walking improves circulation, strengthens the heart, and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels.
Bones → Strength Training
Weight-bearing and resistance exercises support bone density, helping prevent osteoporosis and maintain skeletal strength.
Lungs → Pranayama
Controlled breathing exercises enhance lung capacity, improve oxygen exchange, and support relaxation and stress reduction.
Gut → Fibre-Rich Foods
A fibre-rich diet from vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains keeps digestion smooth, supports gut microbiota, and boosts immunity.
Brain → Sleep on Schedule
Consistent sleep patterns aid cognitive function, memory retention, and emotional stability while reducing stress hormone imbalances.
Liver → Skip Alcohol
Minimising alcohol intake reduces the liver’s workload, helping it detoxify the body more efficiently and maintain optimal metabolic function.
Kidneys → More Water
Adequate hydration allows kidneys to filter waste effectively, maintain electrolyte balance, and reduce the risk of infections and kidney stones.
Muscles → High-Protein Meals
Protein intake from lean meats, legumes, and dairy supports muscle repair, strength, and overall metabolic health.
Hormones → Morning Sunlight
Exposure to natural sunlight in the morning helps regulate circadian rhythm, supports vitamin D synthesis, and maintains hormonal balance.
Nervous System → Daily Meditation
Even short daily sessions of meditation calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and improve focus and emotional resilience.
Lymphatic System → Brisk Walk / Rebounding
Movement, such as brisk walking or gentle rebounding, helps circulate lymph fluid, remove toxins, and support immunity.
“These aren’t trends. These are life-enhancing habits your body actually cheers for,” Rakheja concludes, highlighting how small, consistent practices can dramatically improve overall well-being.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.