Pune cardiologist explains how early blood sugar control can cut heart disease risk by up to 60%: ‘Diabetes worsens…’

“Continuous high blood sugar or poorly managed glucose damages the cellular lining of blood vessels, which contributes to chronic inflammation and increases plaque formation in the arteries. Over time, this significantly raises the risk of heart attack, stroke, or heart failure , making diabetes an often under-recognised contributor to cardiovascular disease,” she explains.

“Properly controlling new-onset diabetes, especially in the first few years after diagnosis, can reduce the potential for heart disease by up to 50–60%,” says Dr Priya.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priya Palimkar, Senior Consultant - Cardiology , Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, explains how controlling blood sugar early can dramatically lower the chance of developing heart disease.

Most people focus on exercise and cholesterol when thinking about heart health, but blood sugar is just as critical. High blood sugar can silently damage the heart and arteries over time, often before diabetes is even diagnosed. Early action can change the trajectory entirely.

From a clinical standpoint, the early stages of diabetes are pivotal for intervention. “Managing blood glucose levels early not only prevents future cardiovascular complications but also has long-term benefits due to ‘metabolic memory,’ where early management advantages persist throughout life. Conversely, poorly controlled diabetes worsens lipid profiles, elevates blood pressure, increases arrhythmia risk, and heightens overall cardiovascular danger,” Dr Palimkar adds.

How lifestyle changes can lower long-term risks She emphasises that lifestyle management is as crucial as medication. “A balanced diet with proper portions, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing stress, getting adequate sleep, limiting alcohol, and avoiding tobacco all support optimal blood glucose control and protect heart health. Even small, consistent lifestyle changes can have a profound impact,” Dr Palimkar notes.

“Diabetes doesn’t have to limit an active lifestyle,” she continues. “Elite athletes like Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. and rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave have demonstrated that, with proper management, people with diabetes can still participate fully in sports and maintain an active life.”

Regular monitoring is also critical. “Anyone with diabetes should regularly check their blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, even if they feel fine. Warning signs such as unexplained fatigue, breathlessness, or reduced exercise capacity should never be ignored, as early intervention significantly lowers long-term heart risk and promotes overall health,” Dr Palimkar concludes.

