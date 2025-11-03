Endocrinologist says ‘mild high blood sugar’ is most common cause of daily fatigue, suggests 4 ways to reduce naturally

Fatigue is something that almost everyone experiences. It also overlaps with many health and emotional issues. But, according to New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt, based on observations from her clinical practice, the most common cause of feeling tired is mildly elevated blood sugar. She shared her insights in an Instagram November 2 post, addressing this. Study shows that the ability to chew properly helps improve blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes patients. (Pexels)

“The most common cause of feeling tired that I see as an endocrinologist. It is not thyroid, it is not a low Vitamin D, it is not a low B12, it is not a low iron, it is not perimenopause or menopause, and it is certainly not ‘life'," Dr Roehnelt ruled out the usual suspects.

“The most common cause of fatigue that I see is having mildly high blood sugar,” she explained. “Having high blood sugar, even a little bit above normal, can make you feel completely exhausted.”

The tiredness resembles the sluggish feeling after a food coma. Dr Roehnelt narrowed down on when exactly fatigue feels most at its peak, “A lot of patients will notice this specifically after they eat a meal. They feel like that symptom of a food coma right after they eat.” Food coma refers to the exhaustion and sleepy feeling after eating a lot of food, typically after a big feast. But when your body is struggling to maintain stable blood sugar and has mildly high levels, then it may feel like food coma, even if you may not have eaten as much.

What to do if you have blood sugar?

If you are feeling unusually tired, Dr Roehnelt recommended asking your doctor for some tests to check blood sugar, your fasting insulin level and your haemoglobin A1C.

There's also a device that the endocrinologist recommended, which helps to track how blood sugar changes in real time, from when eating to exercising.

“If you wanted to be more proactive, you can even wear a continuous glucose monitor on the back of your arm to track your blood sugars as you eat and do activities," the endocrinologist explained.

4 ways to lower high blood sugar naturally

Blood sugar levels can be controlled with these simple steps. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

There are natural ways, according to Dr Roehnelt, to control mildly high blood sugar levels. She suggested four lifestyle changes, from spotlighting the exact time of physical activities to food pairing to reduce spikes after eating. Here are the four ways:

Drink a lot: Water helps to naturally lower blood sugar. Walk after meals: walk after your meals, even a five to ten-minute walk can significantly bring down blood sugar after a meal. Limit carbs: Reduce carbohydrates like sugars, sweets and starches from your diet. Food pairing: Always pair carbs with a fat or a protein, which helps to slow the release of sugar and leads to less of a spike and then a crash.

By modifying your diet and exercise timing, your energy level feels better. There will be fewer post-meal crashes and sluggishness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.