Mumbai urologist explains how the ‘toilet paper you use daily’ could increase your risk of urinary tract infections
Even everyday toilet paper can affect urinary health. Urologist Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty explains how certain types may raise UTI risk.
Maintaining urinary health isn’t just about drinking enough water or visiting the restroom on time. Everyday hygiene choices can play a bigger role than we realise. Something as simple as the toilet paper you use could be contributing to discomfort and increasing your chances of UTIs.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty, Associate Director- Urology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, explains how certain toilet paper types can irritate sensitive areas and increase UTI risk, and shares tips for safer alternatives. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer shares ‘powerful protein source’ most people ignore: 'Just 3 tablespoons can give...' )
Can type of toilet paper really affect urinary health
"In clinical practice, the quality of toilet paper can affect the urogenital health of women," Dr Shetty explains. "Poor-quality or scented toilet paper may be made from recycled materials containing chemicals such as bleaching agents, which can irritate the urethral opening. This irritation makes it easier for bacteria like E. coli to enter the urinary tract."
He adds that texture also matters. “Coarse, thin, or shredding toilet paper can leave tiny pieces behind. These residues can trap bacteria and moisture, increasing the risk of infection. For people with sensitive skin, diabetes, hormonal changes from menopause, or weakened immunity, this risk is even higher.”
Techniques of wiping also play a role. "Ineffective wiping or friction from strong toilet paper can cause micro-abrasions. Colored or scented papers can disturb vaginal pH, further predisposing to UTIs," Dr Shetty warns.
How to reduce risk of UTIs
So, what can consumers do? "Choosing soft, unscented, dye-free toilet paper made from virgin pulp or high-quality bamboo can help protect the skin and reduce residue. Practising front-to-back wiping, avoiding excessive pressure, and staying hydrated remain essential," he says.
Dr Shetty emphasises that frequent UTIs may require a closer look at everyday personal hygiene items. "Even seemingly minor things, like the type of toilet paper used, can have a significant impact on urinary health. Controlling UTIs isn’t just about medication, it also involves good hygiene, informed product choices, and awareness of how simple daily practices affect well-being."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
