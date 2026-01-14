Mumbai urologist explains how the ‘toilet paper you use daily’ could increase your risk of urinary tract infections

Maintaining urinary health isn’t just about drinking enough water or visiting the restroom on time. Everyday hygiene choices can play a bigger role than we realise. Something as simple as the toilet paper you use could be contributing to discomfort and increasing your chances of UTIs. Toilet paper quality can impact urinary health, warns Dr Shetty. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty, Associate Director- Urology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, explains how certain toilet paper types can irritate sensitive areas and increase UTI risk, and shares tips for safer alternatives.

Can type of toilet paper really affect urinary health "In clinical practice, the quality of toilet paper can affect the urogenital health of women," Dr Shetty explains. "Poor-quality or scented toilet paper may be made from recycled materials containing chemicals such as bleaching agents, which can irritate the urethral opening. This irritation makes it easier for bacteria like E. coli to enter the urinary tract."

He adds that texture also matters. “Coarse, thin, or shredding toilet paper can leave tiny pieces behind. These residues can trap bacteria and moisture, increasing the risk of infection. For people with sensitive skin, diabetes, hormonal changes from menopause, or weakened immunity, this risk is even higher.”