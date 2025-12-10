Mumbai surgeon reveals if eggs cause cancer after alarming video accuses Eggoz of using banned chemicals

A new report claiming that certain eggs could cause cancer has sparked concern, prompting a response from a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, Dr Manan Vora. In an Instagram video posted on December 9, Dr Vora addressed a recent video by a YouTube channel, Trustified, which allegedly found illegal and genotoxic substances in eggs produced by the brand Eggoz Nutrition. Also read | Fortis gastroenterologist shares he lost 38 kg in 3 years by eating eggs daily Dr Vora said the findings, from a single Trustified test, are alarming but don’t mean all eggs cause cancer.(Shutterstock)

Following the circulation of the December 7 video by Trustified, the brand, Eggoz Nutrition issued a statement on Decmeber 9 on Instagram to reassure its consumers, maintaining that their eggs are safe for consumption. More on that, but first, here's everything that Dr Vora said as he stressed the severity of these findings.

Banned genotoxic substances found in eggs

According to the Trustified report highlighted by Dr Vora, tests on a batch of Eggoz eggs detected the banned substances nitrofuran and nitroimidazole. These chemicals are typically used illegally in poultry farming to prevent infection in hens, keeping them stable for increased egg production, he explained.

Dr Vora said that these substances are classified as genotoxic, meaning they have the potential to alter DNA and 'potentially even cause cancer'. He said, “'Eggs can cause cancer' – you will see this all over your timeline today. Let me tell you what the truth is. There is a brand called Ego Nutrition GI. I also eat these eggs; so I am shocked as well. An independent YouTube channel called Trustified found certain banned substances inside this, which is shocking. In the report, two banned substances, nitrofuran and nitroimidazole, were found when these eggs were tested. Now, why are they banned because they are known to be genotoxic? It's they can alter your DNA and potentially even cause cancer.”

Questioning India's regulatory tolerance

Expressing his shock and disappointment — as he has himself consumed the brand's eggs — Dr Vora questioned why a brand exposed for using illegal substances continues to operate and thrive in the Indian market. He specifically pointed a finger at the national regulatory body, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). While he noted that other countries enforce an 'absolute zero tolerance' policy for such chemicals, the FSSAI allegedly permits a certain tolerance level.

Dr Vora said, “Now you will ask, if this is banned, why did the brand (Eggoz Nutrition) use these drugs? Because they have been used in the hens to actually keep them away from bacteria, away from infection and keep them more and more stable so that they can produce more and more eggs. This is illegal in the poultry business. And this brand, which claims not to do any of this, has now been exposed to test nitrofuran metabolite A oz, which was found in the report to be around 0.7. It should have ideally been even below 0.4. Other countries have an absolute zero tolerance for these substances, and they should not be allowed at all.”

He added, “Then why is this brand (Eggoz Nutrition) allowed to operate in India? Why have they made over ₹crores in a few years? Firstly, I don't know if anyone is actually conducting these tests at FSSAI. Even if they are, FSSAI permits up to one to 0.7 to FSI, which is the level allowed, according to them. What we need to ask FSSAI is why there is a level one when other countries have a zero tolerance for these substances?”

Eggs in general are not the problem

Dr Vora clarified that this concerning discovery was specific to one test conducted on a single batch of a single brand (Eggoz Nutrition). He stated that the report should not lead to the conclusion that 'eggs cause cancer in general'. Dr Vora concluded by demanding a clear explanation from both the brand and the FSSAI regarding the presence of the banned genotoxic substances and the regulatory body’s tolerance levels. He also praised independent testing bodies for holding major food brands accountable.

He said: “Now, what are my final thoughts? Personally, I am very disappointed. I have been consuming Egos for a long time. This has been a shock to me. Second, we need to understand that this was a single test conducted on a single batch of a specific brand. Therefore, we require specific explanations from the brand and the FSSAI. This doesn't mean that we say eggs cause cancer in general. And third, I am happy this is happening. It is very good that independent bodies are holding brands to task and ensuring that what they claim is actually true. The real question is why do independent bodies need to do this? What is FSSAI doing?”

Brand's response

In its Instagram post, titled 'Our eggs are safe for consumption', Eggoz Nutrition said, “We are aware of a video that is currently being shared and understand that it may have raised some questions and concerns. We want to reassure our consumers that our eggs are safe for consumption and comply with the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).”

The statement added, “We take every care to maintain quality and safety at our farms and across the entire value chain which includes ensuring zero anti-biotic usage. Our process also includes sourcing best quality feed, to storage, transport and delivery, which is in line with established food safety practices. As an added measure to provide further reassurance to our consumers and other stakeholders, we have initiated additional testing through an independent NABL-accredited laboratory. We remain committed to transparency, safety, and earning the trust of everyone who chooses our products.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.