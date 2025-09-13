Doctor reveals the deadly risk of untreated UTIs - You could lose a limb!

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are often brushed aside as minor, treatable ailments, but doctors caution that neglecting them can have life-threatening consequences. Left untreated, a simple UTI can spread to the bloodstream and lead to a severe condition that causes widespread inflammation, organ failure, and in extreme cases, even amputation. UTIs, when left untreated, can spread to the kidneys and bloodstream, triggering inflammatory signals throughout the body.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, stresses the importance of not ignoring urinary tract infections, warning that they can spread to the bloodstream and trigger sepsis. In an Instagram video posted on September 12, the doctor explained the body’s response to sepsis, triggering inflammation and tissue damage, which could even lead to amputation in severe cases.

UTI and sepsis

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is often dismissed as a minor health concern, but in some cases, it can escalate into a life-threatening condition, including tissue damage that leads to amputation. According to Dr Sood, “Sepsis occurs when the body goes into overdrive while fighting an infection, damaging its own tissues.” He explains what happens in the body when UTI spreads, leading to sepsis - “When a UTI spreads, especially to the kidneys or bloodstream, it can trigger this response leading to urosepsis, which accounts for a large portion of sepsis cases.”

Body’s response to sepsis

According to Dr Sood, delayed medical intervention for UTIs can lead to sepsis, where the body’s immune system triggers an inflammatory response throughout the body, causing tissue damage and a drop in blood pressure, leading to organ failure. The doctor also adds, “When infections like UTIs spread to the bloodstream, they can trigger sepsis. In some cases, sepsis causes widespread clotting that cuts off blood flow to the limbs, resulting in gangrene and, sometimes, emergency amputations.” Sometimes, circulation is severely affected, and the limbs do not receive enough oxygen - this results in tissue death, and amputation in severe cases.

Dr Sood identifies individuals with chronic illnesses like diabetes and those previously hospitalised as facing a significantly higher risk of developing sepsis. He also stresses that sepsis moves fast, so timely intervention is the key to saving lives.

