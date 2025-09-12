Cardiologist lists 5 ways poor sleep can affect your heart: Chronic hypertension, inflammation and risk of strain

Sleep and rest are often looked at as luxuries, but in reality, they are biological necessities by the body. Sleep helps in recharging and rejuvenating the body, repair the cells and has a direct impact on the heart. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ranjan Shetty, medical director, SPARSH Group of Hospitals and lead consultant, cardiologist, Infantry Road, Bangalore said, “Poor sleep not only makes you feel tired, but it also directly impacts the heart health. Sleep is when the body repairs itself and irregular poor quality of sleep leads to a chain reaction in the cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of high blood pressure, irregular rhythm of heart and even the heart attacks as well.” Also read | Pulmonologist reveals 6 crucial areas of health that poor sleep silently harms: Heart, gut, brain and more Poor sleep can affect your heart.(Adobe Stock)

Here’s what Dr Ranjan Shetty said about sleep and heart’s link, and how poor sleep can directly affect cardiovascular health.

1. Loss of nocturnal dip

If the sleep is too short or fragmented, nocturnal dip is lost, keeping blood pressure consistently high. Chronic hypertension is also one of the leading causes of stroke, heart attack and heart failure. Sleep deprivation disrupts the nervous system that controls the heart rhythm. This also triggers palpitations or arrhythmias, especially in people who are already at the risk of atrial fibrillation.

2. Inflammation

Poor sleep increases inflammatory markers in the blood. Long term inflammation causes damage to blood vessels, accelerate the buildup of plaque and narrow arteries. Sleep impacts how the body regulate glucose or cholesterol level.

Healthy sleep is very crucial.(Pexels)

3. Insulin resistance and weight gain

Inadequate amount of sleep contributes to insulin resistance, weight gain, and abnormal lipid levels, all of which are the strong risk factors for the cardiovascular diseases. The heart, like other muscles of body, also needs rest during quality sleep, the body repair tissues, balance hormone levels and restore energy. Also read | Truth about sleep: Experts reveal how much rest you actually need

4. Strain

Chronic sleep debt deprives the heart of the healing process, leaving it more vulnerable to strain. People also underestimate the link between the sleep and health of heart. Just like exercise and diet, good sleep hygiene is non-negotiable for the healthy heart.

Tips to sleep better:

Maintain a regular bedtime.

Keep electronic gadgets away before going to bed and create a calm, dark sleeping environment.

If an individual is feeling tired or suspect sleep apnea, then he/she should consult a doctor without any delay. Also read | Pulmonologist reveals 5 habits that help improve sleep quality: Change pillow cover, no caffeine and more

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.