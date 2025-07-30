Pulmonologist reveals 6 crucial areas of health that poor sleep silently harms: Heart, gut, brain and more

Sleep is treated as an afterthought nowadays, sidelined at the expense of having more time and doing more things during the day. Whether it’s to finish pending work or fall into the classic ‘one more episode’ loop of binge-watching, sleep takes a backseat, with other activities being prioritised. But this overtime comes at the cost of your health. Get the best sleep with some magnesium magic.

Dr Vikas Mittal, Director, Pulmonologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle that sleep is interconnected with all major functions of the body, making it a non-negotiable part of your daily routine. He called sleep ‘the medicine’ for good health, hinting that sleep is not optional at all; it is mandatory.

Dr Mittal explained the value of sleep for your overall health, along with the recommended amount of sleep as well. He said, "Sleep is more than just rest; it's a vital reset button for the body. Poor or inadequate sleep can disrupt various essential systems, affecting everything from your complexion to your immunity. Sleep is not just rest; it's medicine for your entire body. Prioritise 7–9 hours of quality sleep daily to stay mentally sharp, physically healthy, and emotionally balanced."

So it is high time sleep is taken seriously, as Dr. Mittal shared a guide that outlines the six key areas of the body that are deeply impacted by poor sleep:

1. Skin

Cell repair and regeneration peak during deep sleep, helping heal skin damage and maintain a healthy glow.

Lack of sleep can lead to dull skin, dark circles, fine lines, and premature ageing due to increased cortisol levels and decreased collagen production.

Poor sleep may trigger or worsen acne and inflammatory skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis.

2. Heart

Even as major as heart attack risks can be lowered with the help of sleep.(Freepik)

During sleep, your body regulates blood pressure and heart rate, giving your cardiovascular system a chance to rest.

Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attack, stroke, and irregular heart rhythms.

3. Gut

Sleep and the gut microbiome are deeply connected—poor sleep can disrupt the balance of good and bad bacteria.

This imbalance can lead to digestive issues, bloating, and even increase cravings for unhealthy foods, contributing to weight gain.

4. Brain

Memory is foggy when you don't sleep the adequate amount.(Shutterstock)

While you sleep, your brain clears out waste products and toxins, including beta-amyloid, which is linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Sleep enhances cognitive functions, including memory, decision-making, learning, and concentration.

5. Mind

Quality sleep helps regulate mood and emotional stability.

Sleep deprivation is closely tied to anxiety, irritability, depression, and decreased stress resilience.

6. Immunity

When you sleep well, you reduce the chances of falling sick.(Shutterstock)

During deep sleep, the body produces cytokines, proteins essential for fighting infection, inflammation, and stress.

Poor sleep weakens the immune system, making you more prone to colds, infections, and slower recovery from illness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.