Surgeon says women with spinal cord injury are at higher risk of UTI, osteoporosis and body image issues
World Spinal Cord Injury Day 2025: A senior spinal surgeon explains how this life-altering injury can be physically and emotionally challenging for women.
Living with a spinal cord injury (SCI) is no mean feat. It can be life-altering for anyone. But women in particular often face unique situations that remain unconsidered in most cases, says a senior spine surgeon in India. These situations are not limited to physical disability, but also raise complications related to women's overall health, daily life, and emotional needs.
Dr Vikas Tandon, Associate Director and Chief of Spine Services, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) asserts that identifying these complications can improve support and care received by women patients. Since the World Spinal Cord Injury Day 2025 theme is 'Fall Prevention-Spinal Cord Protection', ISIC and the Illness to Wellness Foundation launched awareness activities to educate the public about spinal cord injuries, raise awareness for early detection and intervention, and promote inclusive participation for individuals with spinal cord injuries.
Common health issues in women with spinal cord injury
How does spinal cord injury affect the body? If that's a question on your mind, Dr Tandon explains some of its side effects in women:
1. Spinal cord injury may affect bladder and bowel health
Since spinal cord injury affects mobility, bladder and bowel health are typically a woman's primary concern. "Women are more likely to develop urinary tract infections (UTIs) than men because women develop UTIs because of their anatomy. The continence health issues require continual care and can evoke feelings of stress, embarrassment, and be irritating," Dr Tandon tells Health Shots in an interview.
2. SCI makes everyday tasks difficult
For women, daily living can become significantly more difficult. Things that seem simple, such as getting dressed or tending to hygiene, can take significantly longer and even expend more energy.
3. Spinal cord injury survivors may feel a lack of community engagement
If most community spaces are not accessible, it limits the ability of a person with spinal cord injury to go out in the community and engage with people. This can foster a sense of isolation and dependence.
4. Increased risk of osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is the loss of bone density, and it is very common with those with an SCI, says Dr Tandon. Women are already at risk of developing osteoporosis more than men, especially after menopause. So when an SCI occurs, the issue may be exacerbated. It is an important health concern worthy of special considerations and proactive health care," adds the expert.
5. Body image issues
This is how spinal injury can affect an individual at a deeper level. "Women with SCI grapple with issues of body image and sense of loss. Societal gender norms placed on women factor significantly into women's experience of disability. Our culture places a huge emphasis on a woman's physical appearance and ability. When an SCI occurs, it can disrupt an entire sense of self in some women. Some women will express they feel less attractive or feel like they have lost their femininity or are concerned with how others view them. These factors can contribute to the fragility of many women's relationships, dependence on social support, and self-confidence," says Dr Tandon.
Importance of emotional support in dealing with a spinal cord injury
Dealing with the physical and mental health challenges following a spinal cord injury, require a strong emotional support system. It is a basic requirement for both men and women with SCI.
"Women can feel as if they should be strong for their family while struggling with their own grief and sadness. It can be beneficial for them to reach out to support groups and also mental health professionals that are familiar with the struggles of living with a spinal cord injury," says Dr Tandon, adding that employment for people with health issues should be open and inclusive.
Providing accessible environments, supportive communities, and increasing awareness about issues such as SCI can help patients live a dignified and independent life.
Living with Spinal Cord Injury: Tips for women
Dr Vikas Tandon shares tips to live better with a spinal cord injury:
- Continue to monitor bladder, bowel, and bone health
- Consult specialists regarding menstruation, contraception, and pregnancy
- Look for practical solutions such as choosing assistive devices, and adaptive clothing, or making accessible routines that can support personal hygiene or dressing to reduce fatigue and frustration.
- Connect with support groups and other women battling SCI
- Eliminate financial dependence by exploring vocational training, remote work, or entrepreneurship
- Work towards self-acceptance
