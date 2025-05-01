58-yr-old man breathes again after rare surgery following spinal cord injury

Pune: After being dependent on ventilator for six months, doctors have helped a 58-year-old man breathe on his own again following the surgery “Phrenic Nerve Neuromodulation”, which the hospital claims was performed for the first time in Maharashtra. After being dependent on ventilator for six months, doctors have helped 58-year-old man breathe on his own again following surgery. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A fall in bathroom on July 25, 2024, left Sanjay Yashwant Pai paralysed from neck down and dependent on machine to breathe. He underwent several spine surgeries, including spinal fusion and decompression procedures, but remained on ventilator support, said Ruby Hall Clinic officials at a press conference on Wednesday.

Understanding the risks of staying on a ventilator—such as lung infections, blood clots, and pressure sores—the hospital decided to conduct “Phrenic Nerve Neuromodulation” surgery as the last resort.

The surgery by Dr Manish Baldia, consultant functional neurosurgeon and Dr Kapil Zirpe, head of the neuro trauma unit, involved stimulating the phrenic nerve, which controls the diaphragm, the main muscle used for breathing. Post the successful surgery and months of monitoring and support, Pai is now breathing on his own. The advanced surgical therapy stimulates the diaphragm and provides solution for patients with neuromuscular weakness due to high cervical spinal cord injuries, according to the hospital officials.

Dr Baldia said, “It is a delicate and rare procedure in which we place a small device near the phrenic nerve. With the help of the device, we were able to activate and control Pai’s diaphragm externally through a remote and initiate the process of ventilator weaning.”

Following the surgery, Pai’s ventilator support removed on April 28.