Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer shares ‘powerful protein source’ most people ignore: 'Just 3 tablespoons can give...'

Highlighting how underrated the ingredient still is, he adds, “I’ve spoken to many people about this, and most of them are unaware of it. Hemp seeds have also been mentioned in Ayurveda, but over time, people have lost touch with them.”

Speaking about simple, everyday ways to add more protein to the diet, Vinod says, “Now people ask where they can get protein from. A very good protein source that many people don’t know about is hemp seeds.”

Many people focus on supplements to meet their protein goals, forgetting that everyday kitchen ingredients can be just as effective. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa , who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani on their weight loss journeys, reveals in a December 26 podcast with Bhavishya Sindwani a protein option most people don’t know about.

Channa explains that even small quantities can make a difference. “Hemp hearts or hemp seeds, just three tablespoons can give you around 10 grams of protein, which you won’t find in such high quality from many other sources,” he says.

How everyday dals can boost protein intake He also encourages using everyday dals more creatively. “There is masoor dal, the pink lentil. You can make dosa from it; you don’t have to stick only to idli batter. You can also add it to regular batters,” Channa shares.

Offering another practical tip, he adds, “Even if you use whole urad dal, add about 25 grams of moong dal and make idlis or dosas with it. These lentils can also be used to make rotis or even vegetables.”

According to Channa, focusing on such whole-food protein sources can help people meet their daily requirements without relying heavily on supplements.

