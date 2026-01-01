Is sugarcane juice good for health? Know its health benefits and risks

Naturally sweet and free from artificial sugars, sugarcane juice has a refreshing, grassy flavor with mild earthy notes. It provides a cooling effect to the body and contains organic acids, small amounts of dietary fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and natural carbohydrates. While this composition points to several health benefits, experts and scientific studies also emphasize the need for caution and moderation. Is sugarcane juice actually healthy? What you need to know(Freepik)

Dr Saurav Shishir Agrawal, a senior endocrinology and diabetes consultant at Medanta Hospital, tells Health Shots: "Sugarcane juice is a good source of instant energy, thus preventing dehydration in summer. It also aids in supporting good skin and bone health."

Nutritional value of sugarcane juice

As per The Pharma Journal, a 100 ml glass of sugarcane juice has:

242 kcal of energy

0.16 gram of protein

0.40 gram of total fat

0.56 gram of total fiber

12.85 grams of free or natural sugar

150 mg of potassium

1.16 mg of sodium

13.03 mg of magnesium

1.12 mg of iron

Health benefits of sugarcane juice

Rich source of hydration and energy

According to the Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, sugarcane juice is primarily composed of water and simple carbohydrates, making it effective for providing instant energy as well as relief from dehydration. Because of its good electrolyte and sugar content, it's a very good drink for athletes and people involved in strenuous activities, says Dr. Agrawal.

Nutritive and antioxidant profile

According to the Directory of Open Access Journals, sugarcane juice contains a variety of minerals such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium, as well as phytochemicals that reduce oxidative stress and cell damage. This implies a strong immune system.

Low glycemic index compared to refined sugar

Raw sugarcane juice retains nutrients lost during sugar refining, including chromium, which has been shown in some studies to improve glucose metabolism and reduce blood sugar spikes when compared to refined sugar, according to the Directory of Open Access Journals.

Side effects of sugarcane juice

Despite these positives, sugarcane juice has a significant downside due to its high natural sugar and calorie content. A normal serving delivers a large glycemic load, which can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose levels. Even though its glycemic index may appear moderate, the quantity typically consumed makes it unsuitable for frequent intake. This is particularly concerning for people with diabetes, prediabetes, or insulin resistance, as it can disrupt blood sugar control, explains Dr Gurusangappa S. Mudagall, Associate Consultant in Endocrinology at Manipal Hospital.

Who should avoid or limit sugarcane juice?

Healthy adults without metabolic conditions may consume sugarcane juice occasionally and in small quantities, especially for quick rehydration after brief physical activity in the heat. However, it should be made and handled in a fresh manner only. Diabetics, obese people, patients with fatty liver or metabolic syndrome, those with dental issues, and people with weak immunity should not consume it or should consume it in moderation at all costs. Taking sugarcane juice as a regular health beverage is not advisable in any form or manner.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)