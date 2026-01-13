Mumbai cardiologist explains why even ‘young, healthy-looking adults’ are at risk of heart attacks; shares warning signs

Heart disease is often associated with older adults, but even young, seemingly healthy individuals can be at risk. Lifestyle habits, stress, genetics, and hidden medical conditions can quietly affect heart health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratik Giri, Consultant – Cardiology at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, explains why young people are increasingly facing heart attacks and heart failure. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares ‘1 simple habit’ that can help ease acidity, bloating and constipation: ‘Take 10-minute walk’ ) Young adults face heart disease threats from lifestyle habits and hidden health issues. (Freepik)

According to an AIIMS-ICMR study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research in 2025, found that sudden deaths among young, seemingly healthy Indians, particularly those aged 18–45, are largely linked to undiagnosed heart disease, with cardiovascular issues accounting for 42.6% of cases, while a smaller portion remained unexplained, likely due to inherited electrical disorders of the heart.

Why young, seemingly healthy people still face heart attacks

“‘Apparent health’ is often used to describe young people who experience heart attacks or sudden instances of heart failure. However, youth, a good physical appearance, and lack of symptoms do not indicate that the heart is functioning perfectly. Chances are that these individuals’ risk factors were never identified,” says Dr Pratik.

According to Dr Giri, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is the most common underlying risk. “This involves a gradual build-up of cholesterol and fatty material on the walls of the arteries."

He adds, “In the early stages, the disease passes unnoticed. When the arterial blockage is less than 50%, there are usually no symptoms. Mild discomfort may appear only during extreme exertion, and symptoms at rest show up only when the blockage exceeds 70%. So, a young person may feel perfectly fine until a plaque ruptures suddenly, leading to a major heart attack or heart failure.”

Lifestyle changes increase heart risks among youth, including smoking, poor diet, and stress. (Adobe Stock)

What lifestyle factors increase the risk of heart disease in youth

Lifestyle changes over the years have increased risks among young people. “Smoking, e-cigarettes, drug abuse like cocaine or marijuana, poor eating habits, obesity, physical inactivity, stress, irregular sleep patterns, and excessive alcohol consumption all accelerate the deterioration of heart artery health. Certain medications can also trigger sudden spasms or arrhythmias,” Dr Giri notes.

Heart failure symptoms are often overlooked in the youth. “Problems with breathing, sweating, dizziness, discomfort, nausea, or a heart-related pinch in the chest are sometimes mistaken for acidity or anxiety. This delays hospital visits and can worsen outcomes,” he explains.

Dr Giri stresses that young individuals with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, a history of smoking or substance abuse, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, high stress levels, poor sleep, or a family history of premature heart disease should undergo regular heart check-ups.

How heart attacks and heart failure be prevented early

“Prevention begins by identifying risks early. Basic screening tests like blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol checks should be done regularly. Depending on risk factors, doctors may recommend ECG, echocardiography, or treadmill stress tests. Advanced non-invasive tests such as CT Coronary Calcium Scoring and CT Coronary Angiography are also very useful for detecting hidden blockages before an attack occurs,” Dr Giri advises.

He concludes, “Heart disease can largely be prevented. Exercise, a balanced diet, sound sleep, stress management, avoidance of tobacco and drugs, and periodic health check-ups are the foundations of a healthy heart. Early screening saves lives and helps prevent sudden heart attacks. Prevention should always start early.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.