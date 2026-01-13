Gastroenterologist says guava should get same attention as mangoes in India: Supports heart health, insulin sensitivity

If guava were given the same importance in our country as mangoes, the entire nation would be much healthier. This is what Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, claimed in one of his Instagram videos shared on October 29, 2025, which he captioned, “Power of Guava.” A single guava packs 4 times more Vitamin C than oranges, supports heart health, improves insulin sensitivity, and keeps your gut happy.(Representative image/Unsplash)

In the video, Dr Vatsya highlighted the many benefits of including guava in our diet, much like mangoes during the summer season. According to the gastroenterologist, this remarkable fruit is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.

The power of guava

Highlighting the many benefits of eating guava, the gastroenterologist explained, “If guava got the same attention as mangoes, India would barely know what Vitamin C deficiency is! This humble fruit packs 4x more Vitamin C than oranges, supports heart health, improves insulin sensitivity, and keeps your gut happy. Loaded with antioxidants like lycopene and flavonoids, it’s nature’s own shield against ageing, disease, and fatigue, all in just one bite.”

Dr Vatsya further elaborated on the many health benefits of guava:

1. Vitamin C

According to the gastroenterologist, the vitamin C in guava helps keep the arteries clean and reduces the progression of atherosclerosis, a condition in which plaque – composed of cholesterol, fat, blood cells, calcium, and other substances – builds up inside the arteries. “In other words, guava is a boon for your heart,” he added.

2. Fibre

The soluble fibre present in guava helps regulate cholesterol levels.

3. Potassium

The potassium in guava keeps your blood pressure stable.

4. Antioxidants

It contains antioxidants that protect your heart cells from oxidative damage. Guava also contains certain antioxidants, such as flavonoids and lycopene, which help prevent DNA damage and, consequently, reduce the risk of cancer.

5. Insulin sensitivity

It also has a very low glycemic index and contains bioactive compounds that improve insulin sensitivity in diabetic patients.

6. Acidity

It reduces acidity and also plays a role in protecting against ulcers. It contains certain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.