Akshay Kumar jokes about asking PM Modi about mangoes, asks Maharashtra CM if he eats oranges: 'Main sudrunga nahi'

In 2019, Akshay Kumar made headlines when he interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him if he eats mangoes – a moment that not only triggered trolling but also set off a meme fest on social media. Now, the actor has revisited that viral stir by posing a similar question to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this time about oranges. In 2019, Akshay Kumar interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of the Prime Minister in Delhi.

Akshay takes a dig at people making fun of him

On Tuesday, Akshay took the stage of FICCI FRAMES 2025 event in Mumbai to interview Devendra Fadnavis.

Akshay said, “It is a lovely day… 25 years of FICCI… Humare saath humare chief minister sahab hain. Aaj mujhe mauka mila hai… yeh zindagi mein mera second time hai jo main kissi ka interview le raha hai hun… Pheli baar mujhe mauka mila tha Pradhan Mantri ji ka interview lene ka. Aur ab humare chief minister sahab ka interview lene ka mauka mila hai (We have our Chief Minister with us today. This is the second time in my life that I'm taking someone's interview... First, I got a chance to interview the Prime Minister and now I've got the chance to interview our chief minister)."

The actor continued, “Sir, maine unse ek question kiya tha Pradhan Mantri sahab se ke aap aam kaise khante hain toh logun ne mazak udaya tha, lekin sir main nahi sudhrunga (Sir, I had asked the Prime Minister how he eats mangoes, and people made fun of me, but sir, I won't change)."

That’s when Akshay asked the chief minister about oranges, questioning, “Aap Nagpur se hain aue Nagpur is famous for its oranges. Main yeh puchna chahtha hun ke aapko orange acche lagte hain (You're from Nagpur, and Nagpur is famous for its oranges. I wanted to ask if you like oranges)?”

To this, Devendra Fadnavis responded by saying “yes”. Then Akshay asked if like to peel them or drink orange juice.

Devendra Fadnavis revealed that he enjoys eating oranges by slicing them into halves, sprinkling some salt, and eating them just the way one would with a mango. “Only OG people know this style of eating an orange,” he joked.

Akshay was also seen laughing and saying, “I have learnt a new thing today and I am surely going to try this.”

When Akshay interviewed PM Modi

In 2019, Akshay sat down to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two were seen cracking jokes on mangoes, with the Bollywood star also asking the Prime Minister why he sleeps only 3-4 hours every night. The interview was conducted at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of the Prime Minister in Delhi.

Clips from the interview went viral, especially the part where Akshay brought up his question about mangoes. “I have no hesitation in admitting I couldn’t have asked any complicated questions about government, policies, or politics. All the big time editors interviewing him anyway ask him questions which have ‘depth’, right? All I wanted to do was ask about lighter, relatable things which a common person would want to know about the man behind the powerful designation of the Prime Minister. I asked him if he likes eating mangoes. Some may find it frivolous but I really wanted to know if he indeed did. What’s wrong with that?,” Akshay told Hindustan Times about the interview in the past.

Akshay’s next project

Akshay was last seen in Jolly LLB 3. He has had multiple releases this year, including Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Kannappa, and Housefull 5. His next, Welcome to the Jungle, will be released later this year in December.