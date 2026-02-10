Maryland doctor explains the dangers of alcohol withdrawal: ‘A brain chemistry problem, not just a lack of willpower’

While there are institutions that help individuals through the journey, many among the general masses feel that it is simply a willpower problem that comes in the way of an individual quitting more than anything else. However, taking to Instagram on February 10, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, elaborated that this is not the case.

People experience strong withdrawal symptoms while trying to stop drinking alcohol after an extended period of dependency. That includes physical pain and discomfort that many consider to be life-threatening.

Drinking alcohol is one of the most common addictions and a known health-risk behaviour. And as with any such behaviour, it is notoriously difficult to quit.

Why quitting alcohol is difficult “People say quitting alcohol cold turkey can kill you the same day,” observed Dr Sood. “And while that’s rare, severe alcohol withdrawal can be life-threatening if it is not managed properly.”

Alcohol acts as a “chemical brake” in the brain, he explained. It boosts calming signals in the organ via GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) and suppresses excitatory signals, such as glutamate.

In the case of an individual who has been drinking heavily for a long time, the brain adapts to the presence of alcohol all the time. It compensates for the alcohol by turning down its own calming system and increasing the level of excitation.

“When alcohol is suddenly removed, that balance collapses,” noted Dr Sood. “That calming effect is gone, but the overactive excitatory system remains. That’s when alcohol withdrawal begins.”

Alcohol withdrawal symptoms According to Dr Sood, symptoms of alcohol withdrawal can start within hours of quitting, though they usually appear one to three days after the last drink.

Symptoms may include:

Tremors

Sweating

Anxiety

Nausea

Rapid heart rate

High blood pressure In more severe cases, withdrawal can lead to seizures and delirium tremens, a dangerous state marked by confusion, hallucinations, and autonomic instability.

“So while most people don’t die the same day they stop drinking, abrupt withdrawal in heavy or dependent drinkers can absolutely become life-threatening without treatment,” observed Dr Sood.

That is why medical supervision is important when it comes to quitting long-term alcohol dependency. It allows doctors to use medications, fluids, and monitoring to keep the nervous system stable and prevent complications.

“Stopping alcohol is a positive step, but how you stop matters,” noted Dr Sood, adding that “alcohol withdrawal is a brain chemistry problem, not just a lack of willpower.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.