US dentist shares 7 guidelines to help brush your kid’s teeth the right way: ‘You should never have to pin your child…’

Childhood is the time to inculcate healthy habits in an individual, and few things are as necessary as learning how to brush teeth the right way. It is better to avoid conflict while teaching children how to brush teeth, shares Dr Burhenne. (Pixabay)

The skillset, while commonplace, is expected to be a daily habit that is likely put to use twice every day. However, it is important to introduce it to a child the right way, so that it can be an enjoyable activity instead of a task that simply has to be performed.

Taking care of oral hygiene is a vital part of maintaining overall health. To help parents give the right start to their kids, Dr Mark Burhenne, California-based dentist with nearly 40 years of experience. Took to Instagram on February 10 to share 7 things to keep in mind while teaching the skill.