US dentist shares 7 guidelines to help brush your kid’s teeth the right way: ‘You should never have to pin your child…’
Dr Burhenne highlights the importance of making the experience of brushing teeth enjoyable for children and not a task that they have to perform out of fear.
Childhood is the time to inculcate healthy habits in an individual, and few things are as necessary as learning how to brush teeth the right way.
The skillset, while commonplace, is expected to be a daily habit that is likely put to use twice every day. However, it is important to introduce it to a child the right way, so that it can be an enjoyable activity instead of a task that simply has to be performed.
Taking care of oral hygiene is a vital part of maintaining overall health. To help parents give the right start to their kids, Dr Mark Burhenne, California-based dentist with nearly 40 years of experience. Took to Instagram on February 10 to share 7 things to keep in mind while teaching the skill.
1. Do not force a child while educating
“You should never have to pin your child down to brush their teeth,” stated Dr Burhenne. If brushing requires force, fear is instilled alongside building the habit, which may last well into adulthood. This does not allow the child to spontaneously pick up the brush.
2. The child should always get a turn first.
In the early days, the child should be allowed to brush their teeth the best they can. It can be messy and imperfect, and the parent should then step in calmly to do the final clean.
3. Cavities in kids do not start in obvious places
“Most cavities in kids don’t start where parents think they do,” noted Dr Burhenne. They usually begin along the gumline and in the grooves of the back molars, not the front teeth, which everyone focuses on while brushing.
4. Avoid conflict
If there is a fight with the kid while brushing teeth, parents should seek to cut it short instead of doubling down. “Two calm, quick brushing sessions are far more effective than one long, stressful one,” shared Dr Burhenne.
5. Brush together
Brushing together with the child is one of the easiest ways to reduce resistance. The practice presents the habit as a shared experience instead of a forced chore.
6. Pay attention to the child’s breathing
If a kid hates to brush, the parents should pay attention to how they breathe. This is because breathing through the mouth can dry out the space, change the oral microbiome, and make brushing feel uncomfortable or overwhelming.
7. After brushing, teach to spit and not rinse
Instead of rinsing the mouth after brushing, children should be taught to spit instead of rinsing. This leaves a small amount of toothpaste on the teeth, which helps protect the enamel longer.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
