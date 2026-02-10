UK surgeon shares step-by-step guide to choose the best fibre supplement for you

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared a clear, step-by-step guide to choosing fibre supplements , breaking down exactly what to look for to find the option that works best for you. In an Instagram video shared on February 10, the surgeon breaks down six practical steps to help you choose the fibre supplement that’s best suited to your body and gut health needs.

Fibre plays a crucial role in keeping the gut healthy, supporting digestion, and even lowering the risk of colon cancer - a disease that has been rising alarmingly in recent years. Yet, many people struggle to meet their daily fibre needs through diet alone. While fibre supplements can help bridge that gap, not all of them deliver the same benefits. Choosing the right one matters, as some products offer little more than clever marketing.

1. Ingredients label According to Dr Rajan, the very first step in choosing the right fibre supplement is reading the ingredients label carefully to ensure it actually delivers a meaningful dose of fibre, rather than trace amounts that offer little benefit.

He explains, “Firstly, look at the ingredients label. Does it have a decent dose? I’ve seen fibre supplements with four grams of fibre per serving and that barely tickles your microbiome or your colon. You should pick one that has around 10 grams. You don't need performative fibre, you want function.”

2. Type of fibre Next, the surgeon advises checking the type of fibre in the supplement. He notes that most products rely on psyllium husk, which is effective for adding bulk but offers minimal prebiotic benefits. Ideally, you should opt for a supplement that also includes soluble prebiotic fibres to better support gut health.

He highlights, “Second, check what type of fibre it has. Psyllium husk is the most common and look, I’ve used it. It’s great for constipation and stool bulk. There’s good evidence there. But it undergoes minimal fermentation in your colon, which means very little prebiotic activity, i.e. it doesn't really feed your microbiome. If you care about your gut bacteria, and you should, you want fermentable fibres. These get broken down by your microbes to produce short chain fatty acids. Think of short chain fatty acids as the biological equivalent of Mario Mushrooms. They level up your colon game.”

3. Fibre diversity Dr Rajan explains that the gut is home to thousands of microbes, and they don’t all thrive on the same fuel. That’s why fibre diversity matters. An effective fibre supplement should contain a range of different fibres to nourish the microbiome and support overall gut health.

He states, “Third is checking for fibre diversity. Fibre supplements are supposed to supplement your diet, not replace it. You should be eating diverse plant foods with different types of fibre. So it stands to reason that you’d want a fibre supplement that mirrors that diversity too. So try and pick one with multiple fibre sources, not just a mono-fibre with one type. Your gut has over a thousand bacterial species. They don’t all like to eat the same thing.”

4. Stay away from the hype Dr Rajan stresses the importance of not falling for hype, warning that marketing claims are often misleading and don’t always reflect the true quality or effectiveness of a supplement.

He explains, “The fourth thing is stay away from the hype. I saw this ad for a fibre supplement recently which claimed to be like GLP-1 drugs, but natural. Fibre is incredible, but it’s not a GLP-1 drug, not even close. If someone’s comparing their fibre powder to Ozempic, they’re selling you marketing, not science.”

5. Check for filler ingredients The surgeon adds that some supplements include unnecessary ingredients with little to no link to gut health, often thrown in purely to create the illusion of added benefits and mislead consumers.

He highlights, “Fifth, check for filler ingredients. I've seen fibre supplements with maltodextrin in them. That is not needed because it’s got zero value in supporting your gut.”

6. Taste and feel Dr Rajan highlights that consistency is key when it comes to fibre. That’s why taste and texture matter - because if you have to pinch your nose and force it down every day, chances are you won’t stick with it long term.

He explains, “And finally, does it taste and feel tolerable? I don't know about you, but don’t want to pinch my nose every time I chug down a fibre supplement. If it tastes like dirt and has a texture of slimy concrete, you’re not going to use it daily. And with fibre, consistency is what matters. Pick something you’ll actually drink.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.