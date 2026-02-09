Vitamin B12 supplements can resolve numbness and boost concentration, says expert: Top rated options you can try

Vitamin B12 is the unsung hero of your daily energy. This powerhouse nutrient fuels your body’s ability to turn food into energy, keeps your brain sharp, and helps build healthy red blood cells that carry oxygen where it’s needed most. But for many people, getting enough B12 isn’t always easy. That’s where supplementation steps in. Vitamin B12 supplements to add to your daily intake (Shutterstock)

A quality vitamin B12 supplement helps fill those gaps, supporting steady energy, nerve health, and smooth metabolic function, so you can feel more vibrant, focused, and ready to take on the day.

Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, tells HT ShopNow, “Vitamin B12 supplements are commonly recommended to support several vital functions in the body, particularly nerve health, red blood cell formation, and DNA synthesis.”

She recommends that this vitamin plays a key role in maintaining healthy brain function and preventing neurological issues such as numbness, tingling, memory problems, and difficulty concentrating.

Dr Batra further emphasises that taking adequate B12 levels is also essential for preventing megaloblastic anaemia, a condition that can cause fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath. “B12 is naturally found in animal-based foods such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy, making vegetarians and vegans especially prone to deficiency. Additionally, people with poor absorption, such as older adults, individuals with gastrointestinal disorders, or those on long-term acid-reducing medications, may require supplementation even if their intake appears sufficient”, she says.

Another important benefit of vitamin B12 supplementation is its role in energy metabolism. According to Dr Batra, “While it does not directly provide energy, it helps convert food into usable energy, which can reduce feelings of constant tiredness when deficiency is present”. Moreover, B12 is also linked to heart health, as it helps regulate homocysteine levels, high levels of which are associated with cardiovascular risk.