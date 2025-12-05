Dentist shares how frequent snacking can damage your teeth: ‘Causes acid attacks…’

Are you frequently in the habit of snacking? Turns out your dental health may be in danger, even if you brush twice a day religiously. All-day nibbling can invite several problems, which is why you need to be mindful and resist the temptation to binge eat. To understand why it's important to keep your snacking habits in check, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Nikita Motwani, who specialises in aesthetic dentistry, co-founder at Smile Concepts Multi-speciality Dental Clinic. If you snack often, your dental health may be in danger. (Picture credit: Freepik)

She revealed that even when you brush twice a day, you still can't undo the damage caused by constant snacking. Dr Motwani shared her personal observation based on her clinical practice:" As a general dentist, I see this constantly with many of my patients who practice proper brushing but still have cavities due to the timing and contents of their snacking.”

Why snacking may harm your dental health?

The dentist further explained how snacking exerts strain on your dental health.

“Whenever you consume food or drink that is high in sugar or starch, your oral bacteria convert both of these into acids. This acid has a corrosive effect on enamel, lowers the pH of what is considered normal for the mouth, and this causes acid attack, which lasts for twenty to thirty minutes after you eat or drink something," she elaborated.

You may think brushing will protect your teeth, but still, every time you eat, your mouth goes through an acid attack. Dr Motwani further warned, "It is the frequency of snacking, more than how much sugar is in each food item, that is more responsible for tooth decay.

Moreover, Dr Motwani revealed that many people follow a grazing lifestyle where they snack persistently on biscuits, dry fruits, coffee and evening treats. The results are alarming as the teeth never get a break. Because of this constant snacking, the mouth stays acidic for hours, preventing saliva from repairing enamel and substantially raising the risk of cavities. She instead recommended scheduled eating to give your teeth longer recovery periods.

Snacks that are not teeth-friendly

Indian snacks get stuck in between teeth, making it an ideal environment for cavities to grow. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The dentist warned about these snacks, which may trigger dental-related issues if you are not careful with the portion:

Sticky dry fruits: Raisins, dates, figs, anjeer rolls, and energy bars stick between teeth and stay there for hours.

Indian namkeen and chips: Carbs break down into sugar, and fine crumbs get lodged in grooves.

Granola/energy bars: Most granola/energy bars we eat contain unwanted sugars. Most bars have a lot of honey or syrup.

Fruit juice/smoothie/coconut water: Very high in sugar and acid from fruit, without even adding sugar on top of that.

Masala chai/cold coffee: If you're drinking masala chai or coffee every day with many sugars, it's a cavalcade of acid. Drinking one cup of coffee for an hour results in 4 to 5 separate acid attacks.

