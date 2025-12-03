Should you brush teeth before or after breakfast? Dentist reveals what is best for your oral health

Dental health is non-negotiable — after all, no one enjoys those painful visits to the dentist. While brushing our teeth is essential, it’s only one part of maintaining good oral hygiene. In a recent Instagram post, Dr Michelle Jorgensen, a health-based dentist and naturopath, highlighted a key rule we should all follow to better support our oral health. Dentist advices to brush teeth after waking up, and also reveals a solution for those who want to brush their teeth after breakfast.(Unsplash/representational)

“I get this a lot — 'Should I brush before or after breakfast?'” Dr Michelle wrote on her Instagram, and followed that the answer is always before.

“It's really important to brush before breakfast because when you wake up in the morning, your mouth has been doing a lot of work overnight, your body has been doing a lot of work overnight,” she explained.

Why before and not after?

Dr Michelle went on to explain that bacteria builds up inside the mouth overnight.

“So if you feed them new food with breakfast, they're going to just have a smorgasbord, basically. A whole buffet of food, they're going to create a lot of acid, and it's going to really weaken your teeth,” she said, adding that if we brush after that, it means that we are brushing away the soft layer of the teeth's enamel.

What to do then?

Dr Michelle said that our teeth can heal, but only if the right minerals are sitting on them long enough to rebuild the enamel surface.

“That’s exactly what hydroxyapatite does,” she wrote.

Hydroxyapatite is simply the natural mineral that makes up your teeth, so brushing with it gives your enamel the exact building blocks it needs to repair itself.

That is why brushing before breakfast matters so much as our teeth get those healing minerals on them before acid shows up.

“If you want to remineralize, strengthen, and protect your teeth naturally — a hydroxyapatite toothpaste is the best place to start,” she wrote.

Additionally, for those who absolutely want to brush their teeth after breakfast, she advised waiting for about 30 minutes. “Just make sure you're waiting about 30 minutes, especially if you're drinking something acidic like orange juice or coffee. Just give your teeth a little bit of a break before brushing, but before breakfast is best,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.