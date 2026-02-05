Neurologist warns ‘brain is terrible at multitasking’ after Shashi Tharoor stumbles on Parliament steps

Shashi Tharoor, taking a brief tumble down some steps in the outdoor Parliament complex on February 4, is a stark reminder that accidents can befall anyone who is not mindful of their surroundings. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a wheelchair after he tripped and fell on the stairs of Parliament complex on Wednesday during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, February 5, 2026. (PTI)

In a video shared on social media by the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram himself, Tharoor is seen speaking on his mobile phone while trying to walk down a crowded stair. In the blink of an eye, he misses a step and falls, before being helped up by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the other officials present at the scene.

In light of the accident, Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar took to X on February 5 to highlight the underlying cause and explain why it is necessary to take a break from the phone while walking or climbing stairs.

“One phone call. One staircase. One misstep.” That is all it takes for an accident to take place, noted Dr Kumar. The fact that Tharoor took a tumble while walking down a flight of stairs cannot be blamed on clumsiness, he argued, but rather on the natural functioning of the brain.