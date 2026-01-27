Fitness expert shares low-effort movement routines for days you’re too tired to exercise: ‘Even a few minutes of…’
Fitness expert Spoorthi S advises incorporating gentle movements like light squats and stretches to combat fatigue on low-energy days.
We all have those days when exhaustion hits, and the thought of a full workout feels impossible. Skipping exercise entirely can make it harder to stay consistent, but even small movements count. Spoorthi S, fitness expert at cult shares with HT Lifestyle simple, low-effort routines to keep your body active and energised, even on the laziest days.
“If the idea of a ‘proper workout’ feels exhausting before you even begin, you’re not lazy, you’re likely fatigued,” explains Spoorthi S. “Long work hours, mental overload, poor sleep, and constant stimulation drain the nervous system, making intense exercise feel overwhelming. But an important thing to note is that movement doesn’t always have to be intense to be effective.” (Also read: Hyderabad eye surgeon explains why most vision loss in India is preventable but often detected too late )
“Low-effort movement routines can help you stay active, improve circulation, reduce stiffness, and even restore energy without demanding willpower or motivation. When energy is low, the goal should shift from ‘burn calories’ to ‘just move a little.’ Gentle movement stimulates blood flow, improves joint lubrication, and activates the parasympathetic (rest-and-recover) nervous system. This can reduce stress hormones like cortisol and actually help you feel more energised post-movement, rather than depleted,” she adds.
“Think of these routines as maintenance, not training,” says Spoorthi S.
Low-effort movement routines to try
1. A quick mobility refresh
“Especially ideal for those who sit for long hours. Simple movements like neck and shoulder rolls, spinal flexion and extension, hip rotations, and ankle mobility can reduce stiffness and improve overall movement quality,” she suggests.
2. Easy-paced walking
“A relaxed 10–20-minute walk outdoors supports mood, digestion, and circulation. There’s no need to chase step counts or pace, consistency matters more than intensity,” Spoorthi explains.
3. Short movement breaks during the day
“Every hour or so, take one to two minutes to stand up and move. Light squats, wall push-ups, gentle twists, or even walking around the room help prevent fatigue and maintain energy levels,” she adds.
4. Slow movement paired with breathing
“Combining controlled, slow movements with deep breathing helps downshift the nervous system. This reduces mental overload and creates a sense of calm without complete rest,” says Spoorthi.
5. Gentle stretches to wind down
“Low-intensity stretches for the hips, hamstrings, and back in the evening help the body relax, release tension, and prepare for better sleep and recovery,” she advises.
“Remember, the goal on low-energy days isn’t to push hard, it’s to keep moving gently and consistently. Small, mindful movements can go a long way in maintaining health, mobility, and energy,” concludes Spoorthi S.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
