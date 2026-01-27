Fitness expert shares low-effort movement routines for days you’re too tired to exercise: ‘Even a few minutes of…’

We all have those days when exhaustion hits, and the thought of a full workout feels impossible. Skipping exercise entirely can make it harder to stay consistent, but even small movements count. Spoorthi S, fitness expert at cult shares with HT Lifestyle simple, low-effort routines to keep your body active and energised, even on the laziest days. Stay active with low-effort routines on exhausting days, says fitness expert. (Unsplash)

"If the idea of a 'proper workout' feels exhausting before you even begin, you're not lazy, you're likely fatigued," explains Spoorthi S. "Long work hours, mental overload, poor sleep, and constant stimulation drain the nervous system, making intense exercise feel overwhelming. But an important thing to note is that movement doesn't always have to be intense to be effective."

“Low-effort movement routines can help you stay active, improve circulation, reduce stiffness, and even restore energy without demanding willpower or motivation. When energy is low, the goal should shift from ‘burn calories’ to ‘just move a little.’ Gentle movement stimulates blood flow, improves joint lubrication, and activates the parasympathetic (rest-and-recover) nervous system. This can reduce stress hormones like cortisol and actually help you feel more energised post-movement, rather than depleted,” she adds.

“Think of these routines as maintenance, not training,” says Spoorthi S.

Low-effort movement routines to try

1. A quick mobility refresh “Especially ideal for those who sit for long hours. Simple movements like neck and shoulder rolls, spinal flexion and extension, hip rotations, and ankle mobility can reduce stiffness and improve overall movement quality,” she suggests.