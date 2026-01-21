30 minutes of exercise vs 10,000 steps a day: Fitness expert reveals why excess walking may not be good for everyone
Do you ever end the day wondering if you exercised enough? Maybe you managed a quick workout but barely walked, or you hit your step goal without actually exercising. With fitness apps constantly nudging us to move more, it is easy to feel confused about what truly counts. Is a 30-minute workout enough? Or is completing 10,000 steps a day better for health? Well, while both offer benefits like promoting heart health, managing weight, improving mood, supporting bones and joints, hitting the 10,000 steps a day mark may not be suitable for everyone. According to fitness trainer Mitushi Ajmera, everyone's body responds differently to structured exercise and daily walking. Therefore, it is important to understand what is best for you before making it a routine.
Why do 30 minutes of daily exercise matters?
Thirty minutes of daily exercise is often called a high ROI activity, and for good reason. Ajmera tells Health Shots that structured workouts like strength training, Pilates, yoga, HIIT, or resistance training help build the body rather than just use it.
Research backs this up. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate- to high-intensity exercise per week, which can be easily achieved with 30 minutes of exercise five days a week. This kind of exercise improves strength, posture, mobility, and balance, which supports your daily movements.
Strength workouts also boost muscle mass, improve bone density, and increase metabolism. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, regular exercise strengthens bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. Additionally, resistance training helps regulate blood sugar, hormones, and stress, making it especially valuable for individuals with limited time.
How does exercise support mental and metabolic health?
A study published in Clinical Epidemiology shows that replacing just 30 minutes of sitting with physical activity can reduce the risk of cardiovascular death by 24 percent. Exercise is also known to lower anxiety and depression while improving mood and cognitive function.
A study in the Journal of Sport and Health Science found that regular exercise improves immune regulation, potentially delaying age-related decline. In short, those 30 minutes can be beneficial for both your body and mind in meaningful ways.
The truth about 10,000 steps a day
Walking 10,000 steps a day has long been considered the gold standard, but there is no scientific evidence about the benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day. According to Ajmera, walking falls under NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis), which includes all movement outside structured workouts.
Walking improves blood circulation, digestion, joint mobility, and spinal movement. It is easy to fit into a daily routine like before or after meals, at work, or around the house. Importantly, you do not need to complete all 10,000 steps at once to reap the benefits of walking.
Research published in Brigham Young University found that older adults walking around 7,000 steps daily had a lower risk of premature death, with no added benefit beyond 10,000 steps. This suggests that more steps do not always mean better health.
Who should avoid 10,000 steps a day?
Chasing 10,000 steps blindly is not for everyone. Beginners, individuals with knee, ankle, hip, or lower back issues, or those who are already physically active, should exercise caution. Ajmera points out that if walking causes pain or poor recovery, it is time to reassess. Starting with 4,000–6,000 steps and building gradually is often safer and more sustainable.
So, which is better?
Neither works best alone. The smartest approach is combining both. A daily routine of 30 minutes of structured exercise, combined with 4,000–8,000 steps, offers benefits for strength, mobility, metabolic health, and improved digestion.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
