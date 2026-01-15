How to complete 10,000 steps a day even in biting cold? Fitness expert shares 5 tips for winter and who should avoid it

The cold weather may slow you down, but your body still needs regular movement. Walking helps maintain blood circulation, supports joint health, and prevents stiffness, which is common during winter. It also boosts mood and reduces stress, especially during shorter days when energy levels are affected. “Consistency matters more than intensity,” Sumit tells Health Shots . Even light movement spread across the day can help you stay fit and active during colder months.

The alarm rings, the room feels colder than usual, and stepping out of a warm bed to face chilly air feels like a task you'd rather skip. Shorter days, grey skies, and dropping temperatures often drain motivation, making daily movement feel harder than it actually is. Yet, staying active during winter is important for both physical and mental health. Walking helps maintain heart health, manage weight, improve mood, and keep energy levels steady when the body naturally feels sluggish. According to fitness and lifestyle transformation expert Sumit Dubey, you do not need intense workouts or long outdoor walks to stay active. With small changes in your routine and better planning, completing your daily steps, even 10,000, can be done comfortably, even in cold weather.

Follow these tips to complete 10,000 steps a day 1. Dress smart to stay warm and comfortable One thick jacket may seem enough, but it often traps sweat and makes you feel colder later. Instead, layer wisely:

Start with a moisture-wicking inner layer

Add a warm insulating layer

Finish with a wind-resistant outer layer Cover your head, hands, and feet properly, as these areas lose heat the fastest. "Comfort decides consistency," says Sumit, explaining that when your body temperature stays balanced, you are far more likely to stick to your routine.

2. Break your 10,000 steps into shorter walks You do not need one long outdoor walk to reach your goal. Breaking steps into manageable chunks works better in winter:

A short morning walk

A quick stroll during lunch

A relaxed evening walk indoors or outdoors Even three 15–20 minute sessions spread across the day add up quickly and feel less exhausting than one long, cold walk.

3. Use indoor spaces to keep moving Steps do not only count outdoors. Walking indoors is just as effective:

Pace while taking phone calls

Walk during TV ad breaks

Use staircases in your building

Walk inside malls or corridors If you have access to a treadmill, use it while listening to music or watching a show.

4. Choose the right time to step out Midday often offers slightly warmer temperatures and better light. If mornings feel too cold, shift your walk closer to noon. Even short outdoor exposure combined with indoor steps helps maintain momentum.

5. Walk with someone for motivation Walking with a friend, neighbour, family member, or even a pet adds accountability. When someone else expects you, skipping feels harder. According to Sumit, social commitment often works better than self-motivation during the winter months.

Is 10,000 steps really necessary for everyone? It is important to understand that 10,000 steps is not a strict rule. The number gained popularity through a marketing campaign in Japan, rather than through medical research. Recent research published in the Lancet Public Health shows health benefits begin around 7,000–8,000 steps per day, especially for adults.

For seniors or people with joint pain or medical conditions, lower step goals may be safer and more suitable. The focus should be on moving more than usual, not chasing a perfect number.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)