5 top-rated exercise bikes for home to stay active, burn calories, and boost fitness in 2026
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Check out 5 exercise bikes for home, designed for helping you stay consistent with daily workouts in the new year.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sparnod SAB-05 Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym with Back Support | Full Body Workout – Arms & Legs Dual Action | Adjustable Resistance | 120 KG Maximum User Weight & 1-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike for Home | Exercise Bike for Cardio Workout with 7 KG Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & LED Display | Cushioned Adjustable Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Max User Weight 120 KG View Details
|
₹8,299
|
|
|
Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Cardio Max JSB HF175 Exercise Cycle for Home | 1 Year Warranty | Max Weight 110kg, DIY Installation, Gym Cycle for Home Exercise, Fitness Bike Dual Action, Height & Resistence Adjustable (Black) View Details
|
|
|
View More Products