Do you suffer from chronic bloating? US doctor says how you breathe and your nervous system state may be the reason

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down why chronic bloating isn’t always rooted in digestion alone, but can also be closely linked to dysfunctional breathing patterns and chronic stress . In an Instagram video shared on January 25, he explains, “Chronic bloating is not always caused by food or gut disease. In many people, breathing patterns and nervous system state are key drivers.”

If bloating has become a constant companion, the instinctive response is often to blame food intolerances, gut health or digestion alone. But in many cases, the issue may begin much higher up - with the way you breathe and how stressed your body is on a daily basis. From shallow chest breathing to a constantly activated fight-or-flight response, these hidden factors can quietly disrupt digestion and lead to persistent abdominal discomfort.

Shallow chest breathing increases air swallowing According to Dr Sood, rapid or shallow chest breathing increases the chances of unconsciously swallowing excess air, which can accumulate in the stomach and cause bloating. He explains, “Rapid or shallow chest breathing is strongly associated with aerophagia, the unconscious swallowing of excess air. This air accumulates in the stomach and intestines, causing bloating and abdominal distension.”

Every day behaviours add to the problem The physician highlights that even unsuspecting daily behaviours like talking while eating, drinking carbonated drinks, and using straws can add to the problem of swallowing excess air. He elaborates, “Eating quickly, talking while eating, chewing gum, using straws, drinking carbonated beverages, and frequent gulping all increase swallowed air. Anxiety and hyperventilation further amplify this pattern by increasing breathing rate and irregular swallowing.”

Stress slows digestion Stress pushes the body into fight-or-flight mode, diverting energy away from digestion and reducing digestive efficiency, which in turn amplifies bloating - especially when paired with habits that cause excess air to be swallowed. Dr Sood explains, “Stress shifts the body into a fight-or-flight state. Nervous system signals reduce gut motility and digestive efficiency, making gas clearance slower and bloating more noticeable even without gut pathology.”

Breathing mechanics affect the abdomen Shallow breathing can disrupt normal diaphragm movement, increasing pressure within the abdomen and ultimately contributing to bloating and overall gut discomfort. The physician highlights, “Shallow breathing and muscle tension disrupt normal diaphragm movement and increase abdominal pressure, which can worsen bloating and bowel sluggishness.”

How to manage? Dr Sood emphasises that correcting breathing patterns and actively managing stress are key steps in easing chronic bloating and improving overall digestive comfort.

He concludes, “Chronic bloating can be a breathing and nervous system issue. Improving breathing patterns and reducing stress can reduce air swallowing and allow digestion to normalise.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.