Hyderabad eye surgeon explains why most vision loss in India is preventable but often detected too late

Dr Rao highlights that in India, an estimated 11.9 million people have glaucoma , yet many remain undiagnosed because early stages rarely affect central vision. “Diabetic retinopathy may damage the retina long before the person notices any blur, while early macular changes can cause slight visual disturbances that are easily overlooked. The brain adjusts to gradual changes, which often hides the disease progression,” he says.

“Most vision-threatening eye diseases do not cause pain or early warning signs. Patients often feel their vision is normal until significant and irreversible damage has already occurred,” explains Dr K Subba Rao. He adds, “Routine comprehensive eye examinations allow us to identify disease much earlier and protect vision in the long term. Early screening helps detect subtle changes in eye pressure, the optic nerve, and the retina that are not visible to patients themselves. When these changes are caught in time, treatment can be started before daily vision is affected, allowing people to maintain good quality sight for years.”

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr K Subba Rao, senior cataract and refractive surgeon at Maxivision Sri Mahalakshmi Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains why most vision loss in India is preventable but often detected too late.

Despite significant medical advances that have strengthened prevention and early treatment, loss of vision continues to be a major public health concern. Conditions such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, cataract and retinal disorders often develop silently, without noticeable symptoms in the initial stages. This makes regular eye screening, timely diagnosis, treatment adherence and periodic follow-ups essential. (Also read: Eye doctor explains how 90% of people miss early signs of this ‘silent eye disease’ that can cause permanent vision loss )

Why do many people postpone eye check-ups According to Dr Rao, “Eye care is usually thought of only in terms of spectacle correction or visible discomfort. Many people consider changes in their vision as a natural part of ageing, using screens, or being tired, and therefore postpone comprehensive eye examinations. Even high-risk individuals are often diagnosed late due to hectic lifestyles and the absence of regular screening.”

“Early detection of eye diseases has been revolutionised by advances in diagnostics,” says Dr Rao. “Optical coherence tomography allows us to see microscopic changes in the optic nerve and retina. Digital retinal imaging identifies the first signs of diabetic damage, while automated visual field testing can detect functional vision loss even before it affects daily life. When used proactively, these tools support timely medical, laser, or surgical intervention.”

Dr Rao advises that adults above 40, people with diabetes or hypertension, those with a family history of glaucoma, long-term steroid users, and individuals with high myopia should undergo periodic comprehensive eye evaluations. “Early detection plays a decisive role in preventing irreversible vision loss and its wider health consequences. It also helps prevent complications such as hyper-mature cataracts and phacolytic glaucoma, which can cause permanent blindness and chronic ocular pain,” says Dr Rao.

How can early detection prevent irreversible damage According to him, early detection of glaucoma is especially critical among individuals over 40, as vision damage caused by raised intraocular pressure is irreversible but preventable with timely care. Identifying squints early in children and adults also helps avert amblyopia and permanent visual impairment.

“Timely identification and treatment of cataracts not only restores vision but also reduces the risk of femur fractures by nearly 16% in moderate cataracts and up to 33% in advanced cases by improving mobility and balance. Similarly, prompt screening and treatment of diabetic retinopathy in individuals with uncontrolled diabetes, using laser therapy and anti-VEGF injections, can prevent partial and, in many cases, permanent vision loss,” adds Dr Rao.

“Overall, regular eye check-ups remain the cornerstone of preventive eye care, safeguarding vision and ensuring long-term ocular health,” he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.