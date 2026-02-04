Shashi Tharoor stumbles on Parliament steps, Akhilesh Yadav rushes to help: Video

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav , who was standing beside the Thiruvananthapuram MP, immediately bent down to help Tharoor get back up, with a woman security officer standing nearby also stepping in.

The footage from shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor taking a stumble on the steps of the Parliament complex while speaking on the phone. As he put his foot on one of the stairs, Tharoor tripped.

A video displaying a brief gesture of courtesy which goes beyond political party lines has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Yadav is then seen speaking to Tharoor briefly, following which he holds Tharoor's arm as he climbs down a couple of steps. Yadav can also be seen talking to a security officer nearby as the Congress MP walks down the steps.

Social media users praised Yadav's “instinctive courtesy”, and the security officer's “quiet professionalism” as the video surfaced.

Meanwhile, Tharoor on Tuesday joined the Congress in seeking “clarity” over the India-US trade deal. “We very strongly feel there is a need for clarity,” Tharoor said.

“President Trump talks about India purchasing USD 500 billion worth of US goods, our entire import bill is USD 700 billion, how can we spend USD 500 billion on the US,” the Congress MP said, while questioning the Indian purchase of American agricultural goods mentioned by the Trump administraton.

“…Apparently the American secretary of agriculture is saying that Indian market will be open to American farmers, we need to understand the terms of all of this because there are very significant political implications for India's farmers,” Tharoor added.

The Congress MP also backed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his insistence on reading former army chief Naravane's memoir.

Tharoor had on Monday attended a meeting at Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary office, signaling a thaw after the leaders met last week in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.