Akhilesh Yadav criticises budget, calls it depressing for middle classes, poor

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the Union budget, calling it “depressing” and “beyond understanding” for the middle class and the poor. He said it is only for the rich and big industrialists. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (X)

“...it seems it is only for the 5% people of the nation. Everything is pre-decided who will benefit from this budget, there is nothing in this budget for the poor...will not be able to generate appropriate jobs for our youths.”

He said no new expressway has been announced for Uttar Pradesh and questioned what kind of budget this is. Yadav added that there is no provision to check inflation and improve the health and education sectors. “If basic infrastructure is not there, then what will AI do?

Yadav attacked the government and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes the votes of the middle classes and the poor but gives them nothing in return. He added that one cannot expect anything from those who have not fulfilled promises made in their earlier manifestos. “The BJP government always works for the capitalists; it is wrong to expect anything from them for the poor.”

In a post on X, he linked the budget to the stock market crash on Sunday. “The results of the BJP’s budget are in, and the stock market has crashed. We said it before, the question is not whether the stock market will open on Sunday, the question is how much further it will fall. When there are no expectations from the BJP government, what can be expected from its budget?”

He said the budget neither mentions nor cares about the common people. “Despite rampant inflation, the failure to provide tax relief to the public in this budget is tax exploitation. The rich have been given 10 kinds of concessions for their businesses and travel...The middle class feels cheated.”