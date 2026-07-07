He refused to ‘Indianise’ pizza and faced 'downright hatred': Now chef Amol Kumar's pizzeria is among the world’s best

In a culinary landscape historically dominated by fast-food franchises, heavily loaded toppings, and 'Indianised' thick crusts, standing your ground with a minimalist, authentic Italian pie takes a rare blend of audacity and zen. Today, as New Delhi’s Leo’s Pizzeria celebrates a decade, its formula has proven more than just successful — it has achieved global reverence. Also read | Meet Afghan refugee who turned his love for India into Scandinavian restaurant empire built on desi food, dhaba culture No gimmicks. Just real pizza. Amol Kumar, founder and head pizzaiolo of Leo’s Pizzeria, talks about his first wonky pizza and why dough-making is his meditation.

Leo’s Pizzeria has once again earned a spot in 'World’s Top 100 Pizzerias' by The Best Pizza – Milan, alongside being ranked among the '50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific'. But for founder and head pizzaiolo of Leo’s Pizzeria, Amol Kumar, the journey from a home kitchen in Vasant Vihar to Milan’s elite rankings was never part of a corporate master plan.

From wonky pies to global rankings When Amol first fired up his home oven over a decade ago, international validation wasn't even on the horizon. He was simply a man obsessed with a process.

"It was about 11-12 years ago when I baked my first pizza with the intention of possibly doing this professionally," Amol said in an interview with HT Lifestyle. "That pizza wasn't even round, so I can safely say I never even dreamt of getting this far, and getting such recognition was something I never imagined," he added.

That commitment to simplicity ran entirely counter to what Delhi diners expected at the time. Launching an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria meant facing an uphill battle against a market conditioned to commercial fast-food standards.

"We did face a fair bit of resistance, rejection, and downright hatred as well," Amol admitted candidly, adding, “We decided to stay true to ourselves and stay the course. I always knew it wasn't for everyone; it was just a matter of finding our people who understood what we were trying to do. Thankfully, they found us.” Also read | Is Bengaluru the artisanal pizza capital of India?