Italian diplomat names Bengaluru’s 9 best Italian restaurants, omits one fan favourite

The Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru has named what he considers the nine best Italian restaurants in the tech hub of India. Giandomenico Milano was speaking during an event organised as part of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World when he mentioned the list. An Italian diplomat reveals his favourite Italian restaurants in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s 9 best Italian restaurants

Italian Consul General Giandomenico Milano has spent three months settling down in Bengaluru and exploring the city. Just a few days ago, the top diplomat revealed that he loves eating masala dosa.

“I can eat masala dosa every day, it’s my favourite breakfast in Bengaluru,” he said.

But when he wants a taste of home, Milano has a list of restaurants to choose from. According to a video shared on Instagram by content creator Serena, he listed the restaurants serving the best Italian food in Bengaluru during an Italian Food Week event.

The Italian Consul General’s recommendations include Alto Vino, Italia The Park, Chianti, Caprese at Shangri-La, Toscano, Tiamo, Rosmarino, Pinocchio Ristorante and La Gioia.

While these are Milano’s picks for authentic Italian food, he did seem to have missed out on one fan favourite.

The comments section of Serena’s post was filled with comments calling out the diplomat for not including Bologna on the list.

“Nah... Bologna is the best!” wrote one Instagram user. “Why is Bologna not mentioned?” another asked. One person simply wrote: “Bologna?!”

