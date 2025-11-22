'I can eat it everyday': Bengaluru’s masala dosa wins heart of Italian consul general

Bengaluru’s love for food found an unexpected ambassador this week, Italy’s top diplomat in the city. HIs statement instantly won over the audience setting a warm, cross-cultural tone for the event,(consbangalore.esteri.it)

Speaking at the launch of the 10th edition of Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel Mondo (Week of Italian Cuisine in the World), Consul General Giandomenico Milano admitted he has fallen hard for one of Bengaluru’s most iconic dishes.

“I can eat masala dosa every day, it’s my favourite breakfast in Bengaluru,” he said, instantly winning over the audience and setting a warm, cross-cultural tone for the event, Times of India reported.

(Also Read: Mysuru, Mangaluru or Hubballi? What Karnataka’s new policy is offering to pull tech startups out of Bengaluru)

The annual celebration, which spotlights Italy’s global culinary legacy, returns this year with the theme “Tradition and Innovation, Health and Sustainability.” Milano said the theme captures the evolving identity of Italian cuisine, which continues to innovate while remaining deeply rooted in heritage.

He also noted that the 2025 edition carries special significance as Italian cuisine has been nominated for inclusion on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, TOI reported.

Describing it as “a bridge between memory and the future,” Milano emphasised that Italian food is not just flavour but cultural stewardship, a responsibility to champion cuisine that is delicious, healthy, planet-friendly and forward-looking.

To showcase this philosophy in Bengaluru, the Consulate General has invited Michelin-starred Chef Italo Bassi, one of Italy’s internationally celebrated culinary figures. As part of the week’s highlights, Chef Bassi will conduct a hands-on masterclass at Christ University, offering culinary students a chance to explore both the classical techniques and modern expressions of Italian cooking.

Celebrations will culminate in a citywide Italian food trail beginning December 1, with leading restaurants such as Alto Vino (Marriott Whitefield), L'Italia (The Park), Chianti, Caprese (Shangri-La), Toscano, Ti Amo (Conrad), Rosmarino, Pinocchio and La Gioia rolling out special menus and collaborative experiences.

(Also Read: New guidelines issued for Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden: What you can and cannot do inside garden?)