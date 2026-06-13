Meet Afghan refugee who turned his love for India into Scandinavian restaurant empire built on desi food, dhaba culture

Long before chef Enayatullah Safi walked the lanes of Delhi or breathed in Kochi’s salt air, he had mapped India in his heart. Not through borders, but through Bollywood romances and the scent of tadka rising from a pot of dal. Also read | Want to cook up a feast at home? Chef Enayatullah Safi shares recipe to prepare the perfect raan Chef Enayatullah Safi fled war at 13, found home in Indian food, and built Dhaba Indian Kitchen across Scandinavia.

Today, chef Enayatullah is the force behind Dhaba Indian Kitchen, one of Scandinavia’s most celebrated Indian restaurant groups. With seven locations, two bestselling cookbooks, regular TV appearances, and a European Street Food Award, he’s become one of the Europe’s most compelling champions of Indian cuisine.

His path to becoming a culinary ambassador for a country he wasn’t born in is a story of exile, identity, and the power of food.

From wartime exile to the kitchen Born in Afghanistan, chef Enayatullah’s childhood ended at 13 when war forced him to flee alone. After a perilous journey, he found asylum in Denmark. In those early, isolating years, the kitchen became a refuge and a school. “Cooking was therapy,” he tells HT Lifestyle in an interview.

“I started as a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant, then prep in Mexican and Italian kitchens. When I found Indian cuisine, it became my anchor," he adds. That anchor was set years earlier by culture. For chef Enayatullah, India was an adopted homeland of the mind — discovered through dal and Hindi cinema.

“The first Indian dish I tasted was dal. The flavours, aroma, spices, the tadka — it was nothing like the simple dal we made in Afghanistan. It opened a new world," he says. "The movie was DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). Since then, India has never been just a country to me. It’s been an emotion. Through Bollywood, I found a culture of colour, family, music, and love,” the chef adds.

Translating the dhaba for the Nordic palate India’s rugged roadside dhabas — known for robust, no-nonsense comfort food — sit worlds apart from Denmark’s minimalist design. Chef Enayatullah’s challenge was translating that raw energy without losing its soul. “Our mission is to give Scandinavia a modern dhaba,” he explains, adding, “Same soul and vision, but we had to understand our guests. When we started, many only knew salt and pepper. We introduced them to spice, aroma, and the complexity of Indian flavour.”

He bridges past and present through culinary instinct: “My Afghan heritage shapes how I cook meat. But my travels across India taught me its regional diversity. I’m often more confident with Indian vegetarian food than meat. Afghanistan and India have always shared deep cultural and culinary ties.” Also read | Chef Enayatullah Safi shares his signature kaddu makhani recipe: ‘A vegetarian interpretation of butter chicken’