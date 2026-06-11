Want to cook up a feast at home? Chef Enayatullah Safi shares recipe to prepare the perfect raan

Preparing a feast from scratch at home is very easy, said no home cook ever. However, if the food and company are both excellent, it can become an enjoyable experience. Chef Enayatullah Safi's raan recipe serves six to eight people.

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant aam panna recipe: See step-by-step preparation of ultimate summer drink

To help prepare something really special for such an occasion, Chef Enayatullah Safi, celebrity chef based in Denmark and founder of Dhaba Indian Kitchen, shared his signature raan recipe with HT Lifestyle.

Describing the dish, Chef Safu stated, “Raan is one of the grand classics of North Indian cuisine. A whole leg of lamb is marinated in yoghurt, spices, and garlic, then slow-roasted until the meat falls effortlessly from the bone. Traditionally, the dish is cooked in a tandoor, where intense heat imparts a deep smoky flavour. This version has been adapted for a conventional oven without losing any of its magnificence. The result is succulent, tender lamb bathed in a rich, aromatic sauce.”

The following recipe serves six to eight people. The preparation time is one hour, marinating time 24 hours, followed by cooking time of five to six hours. The detailed steps are as follows.