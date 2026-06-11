Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant aam panna recipe: See step-by-step preparation of ultimate summer drink

Summer is the season of mangoes, a fruit that is as delicious as it is versatile. When it is raw, the mango is tangy and refreshing, and is often consumed with a spice rub, or is used as a sour ingredient in many dishes. When ripe, mangoes are sweet enough to be considered a dessert in themselves or to enhance the flavour of other sweet dishes. Chef Kunal Kapur's instant aam panna recipe uses both raw and ripe mangoes. (@chefkunal/Instagram )

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However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur decided to bring the distinct flavours of raw and ripe mangoes together to prepare the ultimate refreshing summer drink: instant aam panna.

Known for its refreshing properties, the usually tangy drink is popular across the country as an antidote to the scorching summer heat. But Kunal Kapur’s signature version brings along the sweetness as well, elevating the falvour profile to the next level.

Taking to Instagram on June 11, he shared the recipe, writing in the caption, “Cool down with this refreshing Instant Aam Panna, the ultimate summer drink packed with the tangy goodness of raw mangoes and aromatic spices. It’s quick to make, incredibly hydrating, and perfect for beating the heat on busy days.”

The detailed steps to prepare are as follows.