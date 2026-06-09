Chef Enayaullah Safi shares his signature kaddu makhani recipe: ‘A vegetarian interpretation of butter chicken’

Chef Enayatullah Safi has had an eventful life. Born in Afghanistan, he fled war at the age of 13 before eventually rebuilding his life in Denmark as a refugee. His love for food and community culture led him to chart his destiny as a chef. Chef Enayaullah Safi's kaddu makhani recipe takes approximately an hour to make.

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In 2016, Safi launched Dhaba Indian Kitchen in Denmark, introducing Scandinavia to honest, fire-driven Indian street food, which he had come to love over the years. Today, Dhaba is a successful restaurant chain and has earned Chef Safi many laurels. He is the author of a cookbook and a known face on the Danish national television.

Establishing his cooking as a cultural bridge between India and Scandinavia, Chef Safi shared one of his signature recipes with HT Lifestyle that can help readers experience the flavours that he has curated at home.

Chef Safi calls his kaddu makhani a vegetarian interpretation of the classic butter chicken. He described the dish starring the humble pumpkin as: “Sweet, tender pumpkin melts into a rich, spiced tomato and pepper sauce, while smoked cream adds depth, elegance, and a subtle smoky aroma. This is my take on a lighter, vegetarian version of the iconic butter chicken, without compromising on the comforting flavours that make the original so beloved.”

The recipe requires 30 minutes of prep time and has a cooking time of 45 minutes. It serves four people. The detailed steps are as follows.