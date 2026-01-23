NHS doctor recommends eating blueberries with walnuts, reveals why they are great for brain health

What's better than one? The power of two! Healthy foods, whether fruits or nuts, come with their own individual benefits. But when foods are paired, they can work together, even better and deliver greater health advantages than when eaten alone. When nutrients from different foods interact with each other, they become powerful, enhancing the overall nutritional effect.

Dr Amir Khan, a general practitioner working with the UK-based National Health Service, shared in a January 22 post the benefits of pairing blueberries with walnuts, explaining that this combination is his personal favourite because of how synergistically the two work to support overall health.



Individual benefits of walnuts and blueberries Walnuts and blueberries are both frequently seen on the list of superfoods, getting recommended by health experts widely, and good reasons for it too.



Dr Khan described the benefits of blueberries, “Well, blueberries are rich in polyphenols, especially anthocyanins, which give them that deep blue colour. These compounds act as antioxidants and help protect cells from damage and reduce inflammation.”

Similarly, walnuts have a robust nutritional profile. In fact, the doctor called them one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain function, heart health, and help calm inflammation. He also noted that the walnuts contain protein and fibre, both of which help slow digestion and keep blood sugar levels steady.





Why should you eat them together? Now that you are aware of each of their individual nutritional benefits, let's take a look at how they work together, as the real strength comes from pairing them. This also demonstrates how everyday meals can be made more powerful with simple hacks like smart food combinations.

Dr Khan shared that the healthy fats in walnuts help your body absorb the antioxidants in blueberries much better, more than eating them alone. They also slow the release of sugar from the fruit, giving you steadier energy and improved focus instead of a quick spike in blood glucose.

Why is this pair good for brain health? One of the primary benefits of this combination is how well they support brain health.



Dr Khan elaborated, “From a brain point of view, this is a brilliant combination. Blueberries help protect brain cells from oxidative stress while walnuts support the structure and signalling of those cells, with different roles, same roles, long-term brain health.”



This means eating these two together may support long-term cognitive health, improve memory, and maintain sharper focus. From cell protection to cell function, brain performance is set to improve because of this nutritious food pairing.

How to eat? Now let's see in which dishes you can use this food pairing. Dr Khan outlined: yoghurt, porridge or in a salad. They not only make these foods tasty but also boost the nutritional value!

