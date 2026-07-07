Can excessive sweating during summer increase your risk of UTIs? Urologist Dr Abhinav Jain explains

As the climate turns more humid with the approaching monsoon, and the heat of the summer is still palpable, excessive sweating has become increasingly common. UTI is an infection in the urinary tract. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Abhinav Jain, consultant in the department of urology at Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, while sweating is the body's natural way of regulating temperature, it can also create conditions that increase the risk of certain health problems, including urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Speaking with HT Lifestyle, he shared that while sweating itself does not directly cause a UTI, the dehydration and hygiene-related challenges associated with hot weather can contribute to a higher risk of infection. He went on to explain what those challenges are and what can be done about them.

What exactly is a UTI? A urinary tract infection is a type of infection that occurs when bacteria enter and multiply within the urinary system. This includes parts of the body like the kidneys, bladder and urethra, noted Dr Jain.

“Since women have a shorter urethra, they are generally much more susceptible to UTIs because it allows for bacteria to reach the bladder a lot more easily,” he explained.