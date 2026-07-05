Doctor explains how modern lifestyle promotes dehydration; shares preventive lifestyle habits

Dehydration becomes a health condition when the body loses more water than it takes in. Many consider feeling thirsty to be a warning sign, but Dr B Ravinder Reddy, consultant surgeon in the division of general surgery, trauma and surgical gastroenterology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, considers that to be a misconception. Staying well-hydrated is essential for good health. (Pexel)

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He shared with HT Lifestyle why dehydration is becoming increasingly common, whether drinking water is enough to beat dehydration, and shared lifestyle habits that help prevent it.

How modern lifestyle promotes dehydration According to Dr Reddy, the modern lifestyle is to blame for the rise in dehydration cases.

“People spend long hours in air-conditioned offices, commute through extreme heat, consume multiple cups of tea or coffee, skip water during meetings, exercise without adequate fluid replacement, and often mistake thirst for hunger or fatigue,” he shared.

“Even those working indoors may gradually lose fluids without realising it. This creates what we often describe as functional dehydration, a state where the individual does not feel overtly thirsty but is not optimally hydrated either.”

Over time, this can affect concentration, physical performance, and overall well-being, cautioned the surgeon.