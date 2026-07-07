Orthopedist Dr Harish Talreja explains how occasional intense exercise can harm ageing joints

Busy schedules often leave working professionals with little time for exercise during the week. This leads to many packing their weekends with intense fitness goals. Working out only on the weekends can hurt in the long run. (Pexel)

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While staying active is beneficial, suddenly pushing the body through intense gym workouts after days of inactivity places excessive stress on ageing joints, Dr Harish Talreja, consultant at the department of orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, shared with Ht Lifestyle.

“This pattern of living a ‘weekend warrior’ lifestyle increases the risk of cartilage, inflammation and chronic joint conditions, especially in middle-aged and older adults who underestimate the importance of consistency,” he stated.

The doctor went on to elaborate on how such occasional active bouts affect the body, and who should be more careful about it.

Effect of sudden bursts of exercise on ageing joints According to Dr Talreja, sudden bursts of exercise place ageing joints under excessive stress

“After a whole week spent working on your desk, heavy weightlifting or high-intensity workouts overload your joints that have not been conditioned consistently,” he shared.

“Ageing cartilage loses some elasticity and shock-absorbing ability, making structures like the knees, hips, and shoulders more vulnerable. This abrupt increase in physical load triggers inflammation and microtrauma.”

Over time, repeated sessions of stressful workouts accelerate joint conditions like osteoarthritis, especially among adults who start strenuous exercise without a little warm-up or adequate recovery, cautioned the doctor.