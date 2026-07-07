Hairstyle guide: How to choose the right haircut for your face shape and hair texture?

A hairstyle is the key to a complete transformation, the perfect glow-up. The right haircut can change how you look, highlight your best facial features and make you feel more confident. But it is important to personalise that haircut instead of blindly following whatever style is currently the talk of the town. Rather than emulating celebrity-inspired hairstyles without a second thought, choose a cut that complements your face shape, hair texture and lifestyle.



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Choosing the right hairstyle involves certain technicalities, and it is not just about going for whatever catches your eye on your Pinterest feed.

Hear it from an expert on which face type suits which kind of haircut. Samantha Kochharr, managing director of Blossom Kochharr Group of Companies and Chief Hairdressing Expert for Hairdressing World Skills- BKCCAD, shared with HT Lifestyle how choosing the right hairstyle begins with understanding your face shape, hair texture and lifestyle.





How to figure out your face shape? The first step to understanding which hairstyle is suitable for you is knowing your face type. There are a few simple ways to inspect your face shape.

“Before you dive into a new style, take a minute to find your face shape. Most people fit into one of five: oval, round, square, heart, or diamond. Pull your hair back and check out the width of your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline, plus the length of your face," she explained how you can map your face shape.