Metabolic health coach sets 10 goals worth chasing if you want to avoid hypertension, diabetes and obesity in 2026

Your metabolic health is determined by how your body converts food into energy. A lack of balance in this process can lead to metabolic syndrome, which shows up high blood pressure, high triglycerides, and/or obesity. These factors can increase the risk of serious issues such as diabetes, heart disease, and even certain cancers. By focusing on metabolic health through a balanced diet, regular exercise, and healthy choices, people can improve their lifespan and quality of life. A matabolic health coach suggests 10 lifestyle habits to improve metabolic health in 2026. Going for post-meal walks is a great way to improve metabolic health. (Unsplash)

Metabolic health goals for 2026 According to Metabolic Health Coach Ira Sahay of dLife Healthcare - a network of qualified doctors, clinical nutritionists, and low-carb specialists to reverse health issues, following are the tips to improve metabolic health:

1. Follow the 20:20:60 framework (carbs:protein:fat) "If you’re metabolically compromised, on medication, or not quite 'there' yet, try to move closer to the 20:20:60 framework that has pioneered since 2011", Sahay tells Health Shots.

20% carbs (limit): Helps keep insulin spikes in check and naturally caps carbs at around 100g/day.

Helps keep insulin spikes in check and naturally caps carbs at around 100g/day. 20% protein (target): "Supports muscle, satiety, and metabolic stability", says the metabolic coach.

"Supports muscle, satiety, and metabolic stability", says the metabolic coach. 60% fat (balance): From traditional, stable fats to sustain energy and adherence Small, consistent alignment with this ratio often reduces medication dependence and helps prevent chronic lifestyle diseases before they begin.

2. Keep carbs to 100g per day Excess carbohydrates, not fat, are the primary drivers of insulin resistance. Lowering carbohydrate intake helps normalise insulin, triglycerides, and long-term markers such as HbA1c (Haemoglobin A1c). This may vary from person to person, depending on body type and health conditions. It may be best to consult your personal healthcare provider or nutritionist to determine the appropriate carbohydrate intake for your metabolism.

3. Aim for a waist-to-height ratio ≤ 0.5 Your waist size matters more than your weight. "A waist-to-height ratio under 0.5 is one of the simplest and strongest indicators of metabolic health and lower disease risk", says the health coach.

4. Track post-meal (PP) insulin, not just sugar Glucose is only half the story. Postprandial insulin is the measurement of blood insulin levels about two hours after a meal; it drives fat storage, fatty liver, PCOS, and type 2 diabetes, even when blood sugar appears "normal".

5. Monitor fasting insulin regularly Fasting insulin is an early warning signal of insulin resistance. Catching it early allows course correction long before diabetes or heart disease appears. "A fasting insulin level above 6 is often the start of metabolic syndromes like Type 2 diabetes, PCOS, fatty liver, and hypertension", says the expert.

6. Eliminate industrial seed oils Sunflower, soybean, rice bran, and other refined oils are highly processed and inflammatory. "Reducing them lowers oxidative stress and improves metabolic resilience", says the coach.

7. Prioritise protein at every meal Adequate protein improves satiety, preserves muscle, stabilises blood sugar, and supports sustainable fat loss.

8. Include eggs whenever possible (even for vegetarians) Eggs are complete, affordable, and nutrient-dense. For many Indian vegetarians, even 2–4 whole eggs a day can be metabolically transformative.

9. Cook with traditional fats like ghee and butter Use ghee, butter, or other stable fats instead of refined oils. "These fats are heat-stable, support satiety, and align better with human physiology", shares the expert.

10. Walk 15–20 minutes after meals A short walk, ideally starting about 30–40 minutes after the first bite, significantly reduces post-meal spikes in glucose and insulin. No gym required.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)